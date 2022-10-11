With the relatively recent reopening of the restaurant industry, immersive dining has gained momentum. Business as usual, coupled with the theatrics of a singular experience, seems to garner significant appeal to a public starved for adventure.

Casa Madera, located on the ground floor of 1 Hotel Toronto, tops the charts when it comes to leaving downtown Toronto at the door and propelling guests’ into a far more desirable reality, one inspired by the cuisine and shores of the Mediterranean and coastal Mexico.

Tables and chairs sweep through an expansive space while dim lighting envelopes the bar and central dining area. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s far side is flooded with ambient light. From the entrance to the exit, every inch of the room is dressed in lush foliage, transforming the area into a living, breathing entity. Floor-to-ceiling windows blur the line between inside and out as soothing melodies from a live violin settle in the background.

The bar serves as a focal point for the action. Though its overarching concept is free-flowing, every inch of the space holds purpose. To the left of the main entrance is a kind of cul de sac, reserved for a more intimate experience, set back from the centre yet well within earshot of the staff.

Towards the back is a lighter, more casual dining space, perfect for group dinners or a laid-back brunch. A secluded dining room designed for a family celebration or private party is hidden from view in the far left corner.

Casa Madera’s cocktail menu has been thoughtfully categorized by theme, each drink falling under one of the four elements: earth, air, water, and fire.

Dished spoke to the restaurant’s executive chef, Olivier Le Calvez, about the cocktails’ intricate composition. He credits Carla Lorenzo, Noble 33’s Corporate Beverage Director, for their conception. He explained that she “took inspiration from the earth elements to create truly unique drinks. “While they’re stunning visually,” he added, “and, of course, wonderfully balanced, the interactive elements are always a crowd-pleaser.”

But if you order one thing at Casa Madera, it has to be the heirloom tomato salad. Holding its own on a menu packed with elaborate ingredients, this relatively simple dish seeks to satisfy every taste bud. The burrata’s ever-so-slight resistance to the force of your knife before dissipating into the delight of freshly torn basil, the unparalleled juiciness of the heirloom tomatoes, and the unmistakable aromatics of black truffle culminate in a grand display of theatrics and flavour.

Next, the risotto arrived on a plate. The waiter explained that when risotto is served in a bowl, it often results in unevenly cooked rice. But served in a single layer, the heat disperses and continues to warm the rice out of the pan for a uniformly cooked dish.

Flavoured with chanterelle mushrooms, vegan parmesan fondue, and black truffle and topped with a colourful array of petals, the risotto was filling, satisfying, and very well-balanced.

Last, but by no means least, came the Chile Pulpo. The preparation behind this dish is truly impressive. The octopus is steamed for hours to loosen the tendons and retain moisture before being grilled to lock in the taste. The steaming opens air pockets, and grilling fills the space with flavour.

Finished with Marcona almonds, Aleppo peppers and red Arbol chile oil for a hit of spice and presented atop a corn purè base, made creamy by butter and seasoned with salt, the final product was just sensational.

“Overall, the menu takes inspiration from traditional Mexican and Mediterranean cuisine,” explained Chef Olivier. He and his colleagues wanted “to prioritize simple offerings elevated through bold flavours and refined techniques.”

But what brings the menu to life, Olivier explained, “is the 360-degree experience! Everything from having the freshest ingredients and well-balanced dishes to the refined plating and elevated presentation.”

When asked how he would describe Casa Madera’s menu, Chef Olivier responded with the following. “Casa Madera offers a sensorial dining experience that’s difficult to capture with words, so you’ll have to come in and experience it for yourself.”

You heard it here first!

Address: 550 Wellington Street West

