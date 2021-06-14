19 diverse places to grab a drink (or five) in Montreal
It’s impossible to choose just one good place to go for a drink in Montreal.
If you’re thirsty and are on the hunt for a good bar, club, pub, speakeasy, dive bar, or tavern, there’s no shortage of options in Montreal.
From classy to dingey, expensive to cheap, Old Port to trendy boroughs, there’s
a little a lot for everybody.
Here are a few of our favourite spots – aka some of the best places – to drink in Montreal.
Whisky, whisky, whisky: Burgundy Lion

The ever-popular Burgundy Lion is a traditional English pub. Besides making tasty English grub, The Lion has what they boast as the most extensive whisky list in all of Quebec, and it’d be tough to top them.
Ask to skim through their whisky list and you get an encyclopedia, some of which are extremely rare and overall, well priced.
Address: 2496 Rue Notre Dame Ouest
Neighbourhood: Litte Burgundy
Phone: 514-934-0888
Instagram | Facebook
Izakaya: Flyjin

Flyjin is a basement supper club in the Old Port that is fused with a Japanese izakaya theme. After their two dinner sittings, the trendy spot turns into a nighttime club with DJs, authentic cocktails and bottle service.
It’s the ideal spot for some casual after-work drinks or for a classy night out with the squad.
Address: 417 Rue Saint-Pierre
Neighbourhood: Old Port
Phone: 514-564-8881
Instagram | Facebook
Elegance: Bar George

Bar George is found inside the magnificent Le Mount Stephen hotel (you don’t need to stay at the hotel to visit) and the modern-English bar is elegantly decorated.
Classic cocktails include Dark & Stormy, Rob Roy, Pimm’s Cup, Negroni, Side Car, Old Fashioned and White Lady.
Their signature cocktails are scrumptious and, combined with the bar’s decor, make it almost as Instagram-worthy as it is tasty.
Address: 1440 Drummond – Le Mount Stephen
Neighbourhood: Downtown
Phone: 514-669-9243
Instagram | Facebook
Keep it classy: Bord’elle

Bord’Elle is an upscale club that has a massive bar in the middle of its main floor. For a spot that has chandeliers, burlesque dancers, leather chairs, and spotlights, drinks are reasonably priced.
The venue is known for hosting spectacular burlesque shows and their DJ spins fun music that isn’t too house/clubby.
Address: 390 Rue Saint Jacques
Neighbourhood: Old Port
Phone: 514-379-3553
Instagram | Facebook
Secret: The Coldroom

The Cold Room is reminiscent of the speakeasies of the 20s. There’s no giant sign advertising where the bar is, so if you know you know. Lucky for locals, you probably won’t find this place packed with tourists. But, thanks to us, you now know where to find it.
Look for a black door on the corner of St-Vincent and St-Amabale and ring the doorbell. Once someone lets you in, head down to the basement where you’ll find a candle-lit room full of exposed bricks and wood beams.
You’ll feel like how you felt sitting in a secret fort as a kid. Except you know, booze.
Address: Corner of St-Vincent and St-Amable
Neighbourhood: Old Montreal
Phone: 514-294-6911
Instagram | Facebook
Cozy spot: Honey Martin Pub

Honey Martin is your traditional Irish Pub. There are no TVs, no Wi-Fi, no computer, it’s just a narrow pub full of good people and good times.
The charming pub hosts arguably the best bar-band lineup in the city and a phenomenal trivia night on Tuesdays. It’s the go-to hot spot for the NDG crowd and is absolutely packed on Fridays and Saturdays.
Address: 5916 Sherbrooke Ouest
Neighbourhood: NDG
Phone: 514-484-2999
Facebook
Über-cool wine bar: Bar Loïc

As if being located in an old bank isn’t cool enough, Loïc is one of the trendiest bars in the city. Located in the heart of Saint-Henri’s constant buzz, this spot’s knowledge and inventory of wines and cocktails are impressive.
The open-space bar has resident DJs on Fridays and Saturdays and along with their themed nights and constantly changing menu. There’s always something happening at Loïc.
And the cheeseburgers, oh the cheeseburgers…
Address: 5001 Notre Dame
Neighbourhood: Saint-Henri
Phone: 514-439-6806
Instagram | Facebook
Something for everyone: Sir Winston Churchill’s Pub

Sir Winston Churchill Pub has three floors offering different options in one historic building. Karina’s, Winnie’s and Sir Winston Churchill’s offer a variety of pub, club, sports, or food.
They have a massive terrace (heated in the winter) that overhangs Crescent Street so you can enjoy the downtown foot traffic.
Winnie’s has a $7 admission deal on Tuesdays where speed rail drinks, shots and beers are $2.50 a pop.
Address: 1455 Crescent
Neighbourhood: Downtown
Phone: 514-288-3814
Instagram | Facebook
Hidden gem: Atwater Cocktail Club

The Atwater Cocktail Club makes you feel like you’re part of an exclusive secret club. You knock on the door at the entrance of a narrow alleyway and a slot opens in the door before letting you in (you’ll get in, it’s all part of the charm). Once inside, you’ll be treated to a small, dark, fully decorated speakeasy.
They have a smoke-infused cocktail that’s actually smoking as it’s served to you. Careful with that phone though, you’re not supposed to snap pictures inside.
Address: 512 Avenue Atwater
Neighbourhood: Saint- Henri
Phone: 438-387-4252
Instagram | Facebook
Old fashioned: Dominion Square Tavern

Dominion Square Tavern boasts old-fashioned, times deux. They have their Canadian Old Fashioned cocktail and the entire decor is reminiscent of times apast. The upscale spot works out of a refurbished 1927 tavern and has a gorgeous, antique, lively bar.
The Tavern is currently “temporarily closed” due to the pandemic but is slated to reopen in the early summer months.
Address: 1243 Metcalfe
Neighbourhood: Golden Square Mile
Phone: 514-564-5056
Instagram | Facebook
Champagne & fried chicken: Le Bird Bar

Anytime you pair fried chicken with champagne, you’ll have a winner. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Le Bird Bar. This trendy spot also boasts a stellar cocktail menu. Plus there’s a hidden bar in the basement called the Henden. You just have to know the right people and what to say to get in. Start with, “hi, can we go to the Henden?”
Address: 1800 Notre Dame Ouest
Neighbourhood: Litte Burgundy
Phone: 514-938-4343
Instagram | Facebook
Wine spot: Pullman

This ritzy multi-level hotspot offers between 300 and 400 wines, most of them from private imports. Their wine selections by the glass change every week and you can choose a two-ounce wine tasting platter consisting of their latest arrivals.
Address: 3424 Park
Neighbourhood: Miton Park
Phone: 514-288-7779
Instagram | Facebook
Dark and jazzy: Big in Japan Bar

This Japanese take on the speakeasy has an impressive cocktail menu. As you walk in, the dark lighting and classic blues and jazz music take you back in time. They have divided banquettes to give you some privacy. Or patrons can opt to sit by the central square bar where everyone sees everything.
Whisky fans can buy their own bottle and leave it at the bar. Literally. They safely attach the bottle to the ceiling until your next visit.
The popular spot is currently temporarily closed due to the pandemic but is expected to reopen this summer.
Address: 4175 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Neighbourhood: Le Plateau
Phone: 438-380-5658
Instagram | Facebook
Gin it to win it: Pub Bishop & Bagg

Address: 52 Rue Saint Viateur Ouest
Neighbourhood: Mile End
Phone: 514-277-4400
Instagram | Facebook
Old Montreal magic: Philémon Bar

As soon as you walk into Philémon, their huge square bar drags you in and their impressive wine and cocktail list keep you there. The chic Old Port bar has 15 wine options by the glass, four of which are of sparkling variety if you want to celebrate. Or, if you really want to splurge, nab the 1.5L magnum.
Address: 111 Saint-Paul
Neighbourhood: Old Port
Phone: 514-289-3777
Instagram | Facebook
Pub Le Sainte-Élisabeth

Pub Le Sainte-Élisabeth has arguably the nicest hideaway courtyard terrace in the city. The multi-level bar has tasty cocktails and an in-house microbrewery.
Address: 1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth,
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
Phone:
Facebook
Date night: Furco

Located in a former fur warehouse, Furco’s decor is mixed with glass and stone. Their elongated bar is often full with the local business crowd but you can’t go wrong on a date night, either.
Their menu changes with the seasons and is constantly buzzing with tasty cocktails and great wines.
Address: 425 Rue Mayor
Neighbourhood: Downtown
Phone:+514-764-3588
Instagram | Facebook
Comfy and local: Le Vin Papillon

The entire atmosphere inside Vin Papillon is very comforting and laid back. The decor is simple: wooden tables and white brick walls with gorgeous artwork.
One of the most renowned spots in town, Vin Papillon’s selections are natural and organic, with many of them sourced from local producers from Montreal.
What’s best, all their bottles are beautiful and affordable. They want everyone to be able to enjoy drinking their stock.
Address: 2519 Notre-Dame Ouest
Neighbourhood: Little Burgundy
Phone: Instagram | Facebook
Renowned dive bar: Grumpy’s

Grumpy’s is a local dive with no frills. Don’t worry, that’s all part of its charm. The basement bar doesn’t make elaborate cocktails or Jägerbombs. Sit down, order a drink. It’s a simple spot that does simple well.
Grumpy’s entertainment consists of live music (when it’s allowed again) and a TV smaller than your phone. Because you should be chatting with your bar neighbour instead of scrolling on your phone.
The spacious tavern has been around for decades and it will be for plenty more, it’s a Montreal staple.
Address: 1242 Rue Bishop
Neighbourhood: Downtown
Phone: Instagram | Facebook
Since we’re looking out for you tomorrow too, you might want to hold on to our post of the best hangover spots to eat in Montreal too. We’ve got you covered.