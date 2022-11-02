Montreal wants to add another 200 km worth of bike paths

It’s going to be easier and safer to cycle throughout the city over the next five years, according to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante’s new vision for bike paths around the metro area.

On Tuesday, the Plante administration unveiled plans to add about 200 kilometres of protected bike paths by 2027.

While referring to Montreal’s REV (Réseau express vélo), Plante says developing safe bikeways that benefit cyclists, pedestrians, and merchants is a priority for her administration.

“We cannot compromise the safety of children and seniors, who are overrepresented in the deaths recorded on our roads,” she said in a French news release. “While cycling trips have increased by 20% in one year in Montreal, the vision we are presenting will ensure efficient and safe trips, while allowing us to connect outlying neighbourhoods that require it.”

Plante says now that the first step of the REV is completed, the next phase involves focusing on the areas which are not well served by the city’s current cycling network.

Notre Vision vélo 2023-27 🚴 : 👉 200 km de nouvelles voies cyclables dans les 5 prochaines années

👉 40 projets de nouvelles voies/mises à niveau

👉 10 nouveaux axes du REV Une ville qui fait place au vélo, c’est une ville plus sécuritaire pour tout le monde!#polmtl pic.twitter.com/2QI3PTaxU3 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 1, 2022

Plante and her administration stressed the importance of having separated bike paths, protected from vehicular traffic.

The new bike paths would include “major additions” to the existing REV route — the 184-kilometre network of high-capacity bikeways that function as a pseudo highway for cyclists.

Plante claims the number of bike trips in Montreal has increased by 20% over the past year, which she says is 12 million bike trips spread out across the island. Currently, the Montreal Metro area has 350 kilometres of total bike paths, including off-island treks to the South Shore.

Here are Plante’s planned bike paths for 2027

Réseau express vélo (REV) additions:

Côte-de-Liesse

Boulevard Henri-Bourassa Boulevard

Jean-Talon

Côte-Ste-Catherine (Parc/Mont-Royal intersection)

Édouard-Montpetit

Viger Avenue/St-Antoine Street/St-Jacques Street

De Maisonneuve extension

Bellechasse extension (to St-Laurent Blvd.)

Lacordaire Boulevard

Inter-borough projects

Highway 440

Pierrefonds Blvd

St-Pierre Avenue/Notre-Dame Street

Newman Boulevard/Jolicoeur Street/4th Avenue/5th Avenue

Hadley Street

Terrebonne Street

de l’Église Street

Verdun Street

Argenson Street/Atwater Avenue

Bourret Avenue (across Décarie Expressway)

Golf Road extension

Darlington Avenue

Wilderton Avenue

Bleury Street

Querbes Avenue

St-Urbain Street

Clark Street

de la Commune Street (between Berri Street and St-Laurent Boulevard)

Émile-Journault Street

Christophe-Colomb Avenue

Hochelaga Street

Bourbonnière Avenue

Prieur/Charleroi

24th Avenue (between Grandes-Prairies and Villeray)

Viau Street

Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard

St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard

Hydro-Québec right-of-way across Highway 40

Véloroutes (along REM)