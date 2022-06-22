EventsCurated

"Less gas, more ass": Montreal's naked bike ride returns this July

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jun 22 2022, 8:47 pm
"Less gas, more ass": Montreal's naked bike ride returns this July
Le Cyclo Nu International / World Naked Bike Ride (Montreal)/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Canada Day Weekend Boat Party Montreal 2022 | Jour du Canada Fin de Semaine Soirée à Bateau Montréal 2022

Sat, July 2, 6:30pm

Canada Day Weekend Boat Party Montreal 2022 | Jour du Canada Fin de Semaine Soirée à Bateau Montréal 2022

If you live in Montreal, you’ve probably seen (or at least heard of) the annual naked bike ride that takes place downtown. If not, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

Dozens of people letting it all hang out, coasting on two wheels through the city streets.

But contrary to popular belief, the nude event is not organized for the sake of evening out tan lines. It’s actually a protest.

Le Cyclo Nu International / World Naked Bike Ride (Montreal)/Facebook

According to the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) website, the purpose of the event is to “put a stop to the indecent exposure of people and the planet to cars and the pollution they create.” The event has evolved over the years to include other causes, including gender and racial equality.

The first organized nude ride took place in Canada back in 2004. Since then it has spread to many cities across the globe, including Montreal.

This year, bikers around the city will meet at Dorchester Square on Saturday, July 16 for an afternoon and evening ride. The cheeky event is free to attend; you just need a bike. All are welcome to join, and nudity is optional.

For more information, you can check out Le Cyclo Nu Montreal Facebook event.

Naked Bike Ride Montreal

Montreal naked bike

Le Cyclo Nu International/World Naked Bike Ride (Montreal)/Facebook

When: Saturday, July 16
Time: 1 pm and 8 pm
Where: Starts at Dorchester Square

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Listed
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.