Montreal doubles as New York City during filming of "Scream" sequel (PHOTOS)

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jun 14 2022, 4:35 pm
IMDB, @eric_chag/Twitter

Try not to be scared if you see a knife-wielding figure in a Ghostface mask running around the streets of Montreal this summer…

Locals have been sharing photos of the Scream 6 set that has been closing off certain parts of the city since the picture began filming in June.

Photos of NYPD police cars and FDNY vehicles indicate that the latest addition to the franchise will be set in New York City, a place Montreal has masqueraded for on film many times.

In 1996, Wes Craven released the original Scream — a surprisingly effective slasher film that spawned four additional sequels: Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and the 2022 sequel simply titled, Scream.

The latest installment — which made more than $139 million at the worldwide box office — brought back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette to the quiet town of Woodsboro, California where a new killer donned the Ghostface mask.

According to Production WeeklyScream 6 will be the first in the series not shot in the US.

And, although some of the franchise’s original actors are also set to star in Scream 6, Campbell will reportedly not be part of the upcoming sequel.

According to ACTRA, filming will conclude in Montreal in early August.

While the movie’s official title has not yet been announced, it is slated for a March 2023 release.

