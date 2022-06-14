Try not to be scared if you see a knife-wielding figure in a Ghostface mask running around the streets of Montreal this summer…

Locals have been sharing photos of the Scream 6 set that has been closing off certain parts of the city since the picture began filming in June.

Photos of NYPD police cars and FDNY vehicles indicate that the latest addition to the franchise will be set in New York City, a place Montreal has masqueraded for on film many times.

Took these photos this week when they were getting ready to shoot #Scream6 . Ny /or college city vibes. pic.twitter.com/oVI4mgFNsy — ERIC citizen of Chromatica 💓 (@eric_chag) June 10, 2022

#scream6 set. They were shooting interior scenes including Melissa Barrera. pic.twitter.com/xP7nrwi51i — ERIC citizen of Chromatica 💓 (@eric_chag) June 14, 2022

In 1996, Wes Craven released the original Scream — a surprisingly effective slasher film that spawned four additional sequels: Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and the 2022 sequel simply titled, Scream.

The latest installment — which made more than $139 million at the worldwide box office — brought back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette to the quiet town of Woodsboro, California where a new killer donned the Ghostface mask.

According to Production Weekly, Scream 6 will be the first in the series not shot in the US.

And, although some of the franchise’s original actors are also set to star in Scream 6, Campbell will reportedly not be part of the upcoming sequel.

#SCREAM6 Filming Location: This street/courtyard is the official location that will kick off SCREAM 6 filming. It’s safe to say the movie will take place in New York City. pic.twitter.com/X3kwsP5kEu — Tristan (@britneyvinyl) June 8, 2022

New photos of the Scream 6 set!! Looks like it will take place in NY!! 🚑 pic.twitter.com/fV6aXaEU0e — Scream Source (@screamsourcee) June 11, 2022

#SCREAM6 Filming News: Filming today took place at this townhouse building. The townhouse on the left, behind the tree is the specific section chosen for filming. The whole front of that townhouse has been covered with tarp and black coverings to conceal all activity inside. pic.twitter.com/DvjhssVMA9 — Tristan (@britneyvinyl) June 14, 2022

According to ACTRA, filming will conclude in Montreal in early August.

While the movie’s official title has not yet been announced, it is slated for a March 2023 release.