The new "Scream" movie to film in Montreal this summer

Montreal is about to become the newest stage for the latest installment of the Scream franchise.

The newest addition in the slasher film series, tentatively titled Scream 6, will shoot in Montreal this summer.

According to Production Weekly, a listing of TV and film production breakdowns for the entertainment industry, Scream 6 will be the first in the series not shot in the US.

In 1996, Wes Craven released the original Scream — a surprisingly effective slasher film that spawned four additional sequels: Scream 2 (1997). Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and the 2022 sequel simply titled, Scream.

The latest installment — which made more than $139 million at the worldwide box office — brought back original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette to the quiet town of Woodsboro, California where a new killer donned the Ghostface mask.

‘SCREAM 6’ begins filming this summer in Montreal, Canada. 🔪🩸 (source: ProductionWeekly) pic.twitter.com/DlPTE7FgpA — SCREAM (@TheScreamSeries) February 27, 2022

No additional cast details, directors, or specific release date has been announced for Scream 6.

It’s slated to hit theatres sometime in 2023.

Until then, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for the iconic slasher film mask around Montreal.