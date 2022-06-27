Here are five free gigs you’ll definitely want to check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TASH SULTANA (@tashsultanaofficial)

Often described “one-person band,” Tash Sultana is known for exploring and merging genres like psychedelic rock, reggae, soul, RnB, and hip hop in their music. The Australian artist behind the 2016 hit song “Jungle” will be kicking off the festival at the Scène TD stage on June 30 at 9:30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desert Daze (@desertdaze_official)

This Grammy-nominated artist pairs his incredible stage presence with God-given talent to create some of the funkiest jazz you’ve ever heard. Catch him at Scène TD at Place des festivals on July 2 at 9:30 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathaniel Rateliff (@nathanielrateliff)

With explosive performances on The Tonight Show and Saturday Night Live, this eight-piece ensemble is coming off the success of their third studio album, The Future, released in 2021.

You can see them live on the festival’s main outdoor stage around 9:30 on Tuesday, July 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BranVan3000 (@branvan3000official)

It’s been 25 years since Bran Van 3000 graced the ears of the music world with their hip song “Drinking in LA” as part of the Montreal band’s Glee album from 1997.

In celebration of the band’s 25-year anniversary, the band will be playing a free outdoor show at Montreal’s Jazz Fest on July 8 at 9:30 pm on the TD Stage at Place des Festivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival de Jazz de Montréal (@festivaljazzmtl)

Legendary hip hop group and Jimmy Fallon’s house band, The Roots, are set to close out the Jazz Fest with a massive outdoor party.

Thousands are expected to attend, so it’s best to arrive before the start time (9:30 pm) for this one to reserve your spot if you want a good view of the stage.