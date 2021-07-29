30 things to do in Montreal this weekend: July 30 to August 1

It’s been a slice, July.

As we bid au revoir to the month and welcome in August, Montreal is oozing with great things to do all weekend.

The loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions means life is starting to normalize. This weekend is highlighted by a poutine festival that’s coming to a close, boozy mini putt, a Barbie expo, and so much more.

Here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal this weekend if you’re planning on hitting the town.

Fireworks are usually synonymous with Montreal’s summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a bite out of the traditional summertime fest.

La Ronde is doing its best to light up the skies in some capacity though.

Every Saturday the amusement park is working with L’International des Feux Loto-Québec to bring a “mini fireworks festival” to a different borough of the island.

You have to follow a La Ronde Six Flags social media channel to find out when and where this week’s display will take place, a decent trade-off for free fireworks.

When: Saturday, July 31

Time: TBD

Where: TBD

Price: Free

You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the weekend because a giant poutine festival has landed in Old Montreal.

The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, has set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge every day and concludes on Sunday. The poutine-a-palooza offers 20 different kinds of poutine from a variety of eateries across the province. Yummy.

When: From now until August 1

Time: 12 pm – 9 pm

Where: Quai de l’horloge

Price: Free admission

If you’re in the mood for some funky roadside attractions this weekend, how about a giant cow lookout?

About an hour outside of Montreal, the town of St-Georges-de-Windsor has a cow made from giant boulders, offering a gorgeous 360-degree view of the eastern townships.

More like the eastern COWnships, eh?

When: Open every day

Address: 4E Rang, St-Georges-de-Windsor

Hours: 24/7

Price: Free

A boozy pop-up mini-golf course has landed in Montreal, so get ready to double-fist clubs and cocktails.

Sponsored by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

When: From now until August 4

Time: 4 pm – 7 pm

Where: Grand Quai, Old Montreal

Price: $21 per, available online

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.

Alllllllll aboard!

When: Sunday, August 1

Times: 10 am – 5 pm

Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant

Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

Focusing on a fuse between a Mediterranean art gallery and food market, bazart offers four distinct experiences at the same spot: gourmet cuisine, an outdoor art gallery, NFT gallery and an artisanal market.

It opened in July, and it’s as gorgeous as it is tasty. (Not to mention a primetime photo opp spot).

When: From now until October

Time: 5 pm to 12 am (Wednesday to Friday)

Where: 969 rue Wellington

As seen on Just For Laughs and CBC’s Workin’ Moms, comedian Ali Hassan has settled into The Comedy Nest for the weekend. Opening acts and MCs include a variety of local comics.

We could all use a good laugh these days…

When: July 30 and 31

Time: 8 pm on Friday, 8 pm and 10:30 pm n Saturday

Where:2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd Floor)

Price: $12 – $15

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission

Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.

The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.

With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $13.60 – $1

Tonga Lumina View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory) Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them. Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure. When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

ECOSYSTEM View this post on Instagram A post shared by Society for Arts & Technology (@sat_montreal) We’ve spent a lot of time inside over the past 15 months, and now you can spend it underwater. Sort of. A new exhibition at the Society for Arts & Technology (SAT) offers guests a calming and trippy dive into a seabed, offering a soundscape we don’t often get to hear from the immersive venue of the Satosphere — a 360-degree dome with a spherical panoramic projection screen 13 metres high. It’s like a movie theatre on steroids. When: From now until August 21

Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Where: Satosphere, SAT – 1201 St Laurent Boulevard

Price: $20, available online

Quebec’s biggest amusement park is now open every day for the rest of the summer.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Price: Starts at $29.99, available online

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Lava

Price: $5 (free for children under 6)

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including Riopelle the Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures, highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

When: The MMFA is one every day

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest

Price: $19, available online

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

When: Daily

Time: 2 pm – 10 pm

Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques

Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

If the weather bodes well, hop on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.

When: From now until end of September

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick

Price: $60, available online

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: 4767 Dagenais Street

Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.

It’s fun for all ages.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 9 pm, ; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 8 pm

Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland

Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: July 30 to August 1

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.

Coup Sûr has six pitching machines, all throwing at various speeds, and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.

They offer stellar deals at both the pro shop and the batting cages since baseball/softball are synonymous with summer. When: July 30 to August 1

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 3835 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval

Price: 1 token (20 pitches): $5.75/ 5 token special (100 pitches): $23.00

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day this summer

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay

Price: Free

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

When: From now until September

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle

Price: $16 to $41, available online

This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked goods, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port can be.

When: Every day until September

Time: 8 am – 11 pm

Where: 400 de la Commune Ouest

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

When: Every day until September

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est

Price: $19.99

Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags atop the water.

If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a try.

When: Every day until August 22

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Where: Jean Doré Beach

Price: $12 to $15

Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season, and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.

The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.

Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain, offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.

When: July 30 to August 1

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)

If heading to an actual course is too much, check out an indoor mini-putt spot right downtown.

Putting Edge is an indoor mini-putt course that (besides having a great name), glows in the dark. Every hole has Canadian-based trivia questions, plus the venue has an arcade and they serve alcohol. Need we say more?

When: Daily

Time: 10 am to 1 am

Where: 1259 rue Guy

Price: $11.99

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

When: From now until September

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection