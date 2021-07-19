You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the next few weeks, because a giant poutine festival is landing in Old Montreal this week.

The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, will set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge from July 21 to August 1.

The poutine-a-palooza will offer 20 different kinds of poutine from a variety of eateries across the province.

Festival organizers say the event will respect all of public health’s safety recommendations to ensure foodies can have a safe eating environment.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Simon Faucher, a coordinator for the festival, says the site will be divided into four terrace zones, each with a capacity of 250 people, allowing for a maximum of 1,000 people at the Quai de l’horloge.

There will be several hosts per terrace to take drink orders (beer and liquor will be sold on-site) and to coordinate seating to ensure the customer capacity isn’t overcrowded.

At the Quai, festival-goers will be able to tune in to a variety of entertainment, including DJs, dancers, and animators for children.

A few of the festival’s tasty poutine dishes include:

Crab poutine

Pork rib poutine

Smoked meat poutine

Fish ‘n chips poutine

Chorizo poutine

Piri Piri poutine

Dumpling poutine

Tofu general tao poutine (vegan)

Popcorn chicken poutine

Cheeseburger poutine

Desser poutine

Are you hungry yet?

The festival is free to enter, and each poutine has varying costs.

When: July 21 – August 1

Time: 12 pm – 9 pm

Where: Quai de l’horloge

Price: Free admission