Giant 12-day poutine festival kicks off in Old Montreal this week

Jul 19 2021, 1:37 pm
@legrandfoodfestqc/Instagram

You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the next few weeks, because a giant poutine festival is landing in Old Montreal this week.

The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, will set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge from July 21 to August 1.

The poutine-a-palooza will offer 20 different kinds of poutine from a variety of eateries across the province.

Festival organizers say the event will respect all of public health’s safety recommendations to ensure foodies can have a safe eating environment.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Simon Faucher, a coordinator for the festival, says the site will be divided into four terrace zones, each with a capacity of 250 people, allowing for a maximum of 1,000 people at the Quai de l’horloge.

There will be several hosts per terrace to take drink orders (beer and liquor will be sold on-site) and to coordinate seating to ensure the customer capacity isn’t overcrowded.

At the Quai, festival-goers will be able to tune in to a variety of entertainment, including DJs, dancers, and animators for children.

A few of the festival’s tasty poutine dishes include:

  • Crab poutine
  • Pork rib poutine
  • Smoked meat poutine
  • Fish ‘n chips poutine
  • Chorizo poutine
  • Piri Piri poutine
  • Dumpling poutine
  • Tofu general tao poutine (vegan)
  • Popcorn chicken poutine
  • Cheeseburger poutine
  • Desser poutine

Are you hungry yet?

The festival is free to enter, and each poutine has varying costs.

Le Grand Poutinefest

When: July 21 – August 1
Time: 12 pm – 9 pm
Where: Quai de l’horloge
Price: Free admission

