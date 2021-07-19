Giant 12-day poutine festival kicks off in Old Montreal this week
You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the next few weeks, because a giant poutine festival is landing in Old Montreal this week.
The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, will set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge from July 21 to August 1.
The poutine-a-palooza will offer 20 different kinds of poutine from a variety of eateries across the province.
Festival organizers say the event will respect all of public health’s safety recommendations to ensure foodies can have a safe eating environment.
In an email shared with Daily Hive, Simon Faucher, a coordinator for the festival, says the site will be divided into four terrace zones, each with a capacity of 250 people, allowing for a maximum of 1,000 people at the Quai de l’horloge.
There will be several hosts per terrace to take drink orders (beer and liquor will be sold on-site) and to coordinate seating to ensure the customer capacity isn’t overcrowded.
At the Quai, festival-goers will be able to tune in to a variety of entertainment, including DJs, dancers, and animators for children.
A few of the festival’s tasty poutine dishes include:
- Crab poutine
- Pork rib poutine
- Smoked meat poutine
- Fish ‘n chips poutine
- Chorizo poutine
- Piri Piri poutine
- Dumpling poutine
- Tofu general tao poutine (vegan)
- Popcorn chicken poutine
- Cheeseburger poutine
- Desser poutine
Are you hungry yet?
The festival is free to enter, and each poutine has varying costs.
Le Grand Poutinefest
When: July 21 – August 1
Time: 12 pm – 9 pm
Where: Quai de l’horloge
Price: Free admission