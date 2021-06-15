FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Montreal this summer

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Jun 15 2021, 1:41 pm
A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Montreal this summer
milepost430media/Shutterstock

A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Montreal this summer, so get ready to double-fist clubs and cocktails, guys.

Brought to us by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

The mini-golf booze-a-thon takes place from July 24 to August 4 at the historic Grand Quai in Old Montreal.

Happy putting!

Grey Goose Mini Golf

When: July 24 to August 4
Where: Grand Quai, Old Montreal
Price: $21 per, available online

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Booze
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT