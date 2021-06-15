A boozy pop-up mini golf course is coming to Montreal this summer, so get ready to double-fist clubs and cocktails, guys.

Brought to us by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

The mini-golf booze-a-thon takes place from July 24 to August 4 at the historic Grand Quai in Old Montreal.

Happy putting!

Grey Goose Mini Golf

When: July 24 to August 4

Where: Grand Quai, Old Montreal

Price: $21 per, available online