13 companies hiring for more than 100 jobs in Montreal in August

It’s always a bit daunting to apply for a new job and potentially a new career — especially given how the past 16 months have gone.

But it might be comforting to know that the sports industry, tech, gaming, and B2B companies are currently looking to hire for various positions in Montreal, offering plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of an innovative team.

Daily Hive has compiled a list of more than a dozen companies and startups hiring for 125 positions in Montreal. So while the economy is facing challenges, there are still plenty of opportunities in your chosen field.

Who: Electronic Arts Inc. is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. EA develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Jobs: Java Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Senior Software Developer, Systems Designer, Development Director, Concept Artist, Senior Recruiter, Character Artist, Senior FX Artist, Storyboard Artist, Animator, Legal Counsel, Pipeline Developer, and more.



Perks: Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, EA Studios offers a state-of-the-art facility that has attracted game developers from around the world. Daily breakfast is served on-site, and regular meet-ups occur after work to re-energize and foster community.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their Twitter or Facebook pages.

Who: The Montreal Alouettes are a professional Canadian football team based out of Montreal.

Jobs: Store Manager, Game-Day Logistic Staff, Game-Day Retail Sales Associates, Account Manager and Business Development, Chef (at Le Cage)

Perks: Working for a professional sports team includes a high-intensity atmosphere in a sports-oriented environment and the potential to travel across the country.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their Twitter page.

Who: Concordia University is a public university located in Montreal. It ranks as one of the top 50 universities in Canada and has over 50,000 students. Its campuses are spread out across downtown and Loyola Campus in Montreal Ouest.

Jobs: Project Manager, Facilities Planner (Architect), Truck Driver, Investigative Reporter, Research Advisor, Admissions Officer, and more.

Perks: Located in downtown Montreal, Concordia is close to cafes, restaurants, bars, and the bike path.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences.

Jobs: Account Executive (Retail), Onboarding Coordinator, Senior Data Engineer, Partnership Development Manager, Program Manager, UX Designer, Data Analyst, Software Developer, and many more.

Perks: Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Flexible paid time off and remote work, equity options, pension plan contributions, health and wellness credit, and internet groups. More: If you’re curious about their company’s culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: Payment Rails is a B2B SaaS payouts platform for the on-demand market.

Jobs: Backend Developer, VP of Marketing, Content Marketing Manager (B2B), Talent Acquisition Manager, Customer Support Specialist, Business Development Representative (B2B SaaS), Customer Success Manager, and others.

Perks: Located in Saint-Henri on the ever-busy Notre-Dame Street, the company is seeking "creative and innovative" employees.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their Twitter, Facebook. or LinkedIn pages.

Who: GSoft and its sister companies help businesses transition to the new era of cloud technology.

Jobs: Web Designer UI/UX, Data Engineer, Account Executive, Product Marketing Manager, Full Stack Developer, Data Scientist, Media Strategist, and more.

Perks: Headquartered in Griffintown, GSoft offers flexible hours, work-from-home options, "ample conditions" for new parents, and flexible vacation days.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their Facebook page.

Headquartered in Griffintown, GSoft offers flexible hours, work-from-home options, “ample conditions” for new parents, and flexible vacation days. More: If you’re curious about their company’s culture, check out their Facebook page.

Who: Dialogue is a health and wellness company that offers a range of healthcare services to employees and their families.

Jobs: Proposal Writer, Software Engineer, Career Counsellor, Case Manager, Financial Planner, Mental Health Specialist, Customer Support Representative, Markering Specialist, Talent & Culture Coordinator, and more.



Perks: Beautifully located in Od Montreal, Dialogue offers flexible work hours, "top-tier" benefits, catered meals, competitive salary.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: Kabam is a world leader in developing entertaining, immersive, and highly social multiplayer games for mobile devices.

Jobs: Senior Animator, Technical Artist, Gameplay Programmer, Senior Backend Developer.



Perks: Kabam offers health plans, snacks, in-house training, education programs, and more.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: NewFound Recruiting is a Canadian-owned services firm that delivers the right consultants to public and private sector clients.

Jobs: Senior Full Stack Javascript Developer, Solution Sales Executive, Product Manager, Sales and Account Manager, Application Development Manager



Perks: Competitive salary, work-from-home options, in-house training, and weekly food catering.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: 99andBeyond is a pharmaceutical company that aims to develop and provide access to transformative new medicines to extend the healthspan of 1 billion people by 2050.

Jobs: Head of Computational Medicinal Chemistry, Reinforcement Learning Researcher, Cheminformatics Researcher, and more.



Perks: 99andBeyond is a small staff (10 employees) and perks include competitive salary, work-from-home options, and flexible hours.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: The Royal Bank of Canada is one of the country's biggest banks and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization.

Jobs: Senior Full Stack Developer (front end), Maintenance and Support Technical Analyst, Full Stack PHP Developer, Senior IT Technical Analyst, Senior Back End Developer, Quality Engineer



Perks: Flexible work-life, inclusive culture, access to leading technologies.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: Local Logic helps real estate websites better match people with places by revealing the hidden value of any location.

Jobs: Senior Back-End Developer – Data Engineering, Product Designer, Bookkeeper, VP Finance – Planning & Analysis, Director of Marketing



Perks: $250 towards health and wellness, $500 per year towards professional development, free lunches.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

Who: Monadical is a computer software company based in Montreal, New York City, and Medellin.

Jobs: Senior Full-Stack Engineers, Rust Engineer, DevOps Engineer, and Sales Engineer.



Perks: Completely remote, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible hours, competitive salary.

More: If you're curious about their company's culture, check out their LinkedIn page.

This list is accurate as of July 28