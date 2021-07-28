QC bucket list: 8 outrageous roadside attractions to check out in Quebec

In case you feel like hitting the road, Quebec has a collection of weird roadside attractions, hidden sights, and quirky places to check out.

Maybe you’re heading on a road trip and want to stop off and check out a giant cow or some dinosaurs? Or you’re heading way up north and want to see an eerie collection of wooden human-like sculptures?

Here are some roadside attractions to keep on your radar as you trek across Quebec.

Who’s down for a little bit of Christmas all year round?

This castle was built in the 1970s as a replica of the iconic Disney Castle. You can stop by and visit the Noël au Château, and you can even spend the night there.

Snap pics, say hi to Santa, and check out the Moby Dick statue while you’re at it.

Where to find it: 65 Rue de l’Ancrage, Rivière-du-Loup

Did you know how you’re supposed to honk your horn when you see cows?

You might need a big horn for this one. This roadside attraction in St-Georges-de-Windsor is a giant cow lookout.

The base of the cow is made from giant boulders to make it look like a cow lying in a field. If weather permits, you can get a 360-degree view of the eastern townships.

How often do you get to take in views atop a cow?

Where to find it: 4E Rang, St-Georges-de-Windsor

Okay, this isn’t technically a roadside attraction because it’s on the beach, but the beach is off the main road, so… we’re including it.

Plus, it’s wild.

This large-scale art project consists of dozens of wooden sculptures that look like they’re emerging from the banks of the water at different times of the day, depending on the tide.

It’s definitely eerie to see these things coming out of the water from the road.

Where to find it: 564 Route de la Mer, Sainte-Flavie

The Orange Julep isn’t tucked away into the middle of Quebec. It’s right smack in the middle of Décarie.

It’s a faint three-story-tall orange that’s been serving delicious orange juice and tasty poutines since 1942.

You can’t miss it.

Where to find it: 7700 Decarie Boulevard, Montreal

If you’re on Highway 20, at the halfway point of Montreal and Quebec City, and you need a little combination of McDonald’s, gas, coffee, and dinosaurs, Le Madrid has all of the above.

Dinosaurs guys. Dinosaurs.

Where to find it: 180 rang du Moulin Rouge, Saint-Léonard-d’Aston

Caterpillar 789 Truck in Fermont

This small mining town in Fermont has a seriously gigantic Caterpillar 789 Truck. The truck moves around slightly, but it won’t be far from the Ville de Fermont’s small downtown.

Mostly because, come on, how can this thing move around seamlessly?

Check out more information on the Cote-Nord tourism website.

Where to find it: Ville de Fermont

This roadside casse-croûte offers two things: big-time poutine and a giant statue dedicated to the owner. It was built in the early 1950s and stands out (literally) in Granby.

All of the cantine’s workers are also dressed as the giant statue. Adorable.

Plus, it lights up in neon colours at night.

Where to find it: 599 rue Principale, Granby

Forget trying to pull King Arthur’s legendary sword out of the stone. This giant sword in Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine might give you powers of the Saint Lawrence River.

Where to find it: Rte 132, Manche d’Epee, Sainte-Madeleine-de-la-Rivière-Madeleine