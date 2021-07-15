QC bucket list: 15 poutine experiences you need to try across Quebec

Nobody does poutine like Quebec, it’s as simple as that.

Quebec has plenty of traditional dishes that are part of our culinary scene, but none stands out as much as poutine.

The trifecta of cheese, fries, and gravy gained widespread popularity across the province in the 1950s, and though many spots claim to have invented it, its official history is quite ambiguous.

All we really know for sure: it’s mighty tasty.

Whether you’re substituting poutine as a side, devouring it as a meal, or using it as a hangover pick-me-up, poutines are as versatile as they are tasty.

As part of our ever-expanding bucket list series, today we’re going to highlight the poutines that you’ve got to try from all across Quebec.

We’re not getting complicated either. Forget the smoked meat add-ons and all the extra toppings. We’re just focusing on the traditional poutine: fries, curds, and gravy.

Here are 15 poutines that you have to try in la belle province at least once. Take note that some hours may change due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant Labelle – Lachute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marise Perrier (@mariseperrier)

Not to be confused with the La Belle Province chain, this casual spot in Lachute is immensely popular. If you’re heading up north (or if you live there), make it a point to stop by Labelle for a poutine.

The place is usually packed with tourists and locals and the dish is served in a brown paper bag, full of crispy fries, creamy cheese curds, and the perfect amount of gravy.

Calling this the best poutine in Quebec would not garner too many arguments…

Address: 384 Rue Principale, Lachute

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm; closed Mondays

Chez Gaston – Quebec City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YinYin (@yinyin.bubu)

This small greasy spoon serves up one of the province’s best pouters. Crispy, golden fries, a beef-based sauce, and those iconic squeaky cheese curds.

You can’t go wrong. Especially in the province’s capital.

Address: 332, Dorchester, Quebec City

Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11 am – 11 pm; Thursday, 11 am – 12 am; Friday, 11 am – 1 am; Saturday, 12 pm – 1 am; Sunday, 12 pm – 11 pm

La Banquise – Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TopLDNFoodie (@topldnfoodie)

If you’re in the mood for a poutine at any time of day, every day, La Banquise has got you covered. Speaking of covered, this 24-hour joint has 30 different varieties of poutine, but their classic is absolutely tasty.

Address: 994 Rue Rachel Est, Montreal

Hours: 24/7

Leblanc Patates – Huntingdon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Goralczyk (@tiffanylin2)

Leblanc Patates (referred to as Piven’s by locals) is an absolute meal. Their poutines are light but very tasty. For $5 extra, you can grab the famous “JD Special,” which is a poutine covered on top of a burger patty.

So you scarf down the poutine and boom, burger for dessert.

Address: 56 Rue Châteauguay, Huntingdon

Hours: 10 am – 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Grégoire & fils (@restogreg)

Restaurant Chez Grégoire makes it mighty enticing to give Montrealers an excuse to travel off-island.

Their fries are made from red potatoes and are double-blanched which makes them moist and unbelievably tasty. Toss in their homestyle barbeque sauce-gravy and a mountain of sliced cheese curds and your mind will be blown.

Grégoire’s take on the sliced cheese curds, makes for every forkful of poutine to have the perfect balance of cheese, fries and gravy.

It’s heaven in a plastic bowl.

Address: 975 Boulevard Saint Jean Baptiste, Mercier

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Burger Bob – Hemmingford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Bob Hemmingford (@burgerbob_hemmingford)

Burger Bob (as its name implies) specializes in burgers but don’t skip on their classic Quebec dish.

They load their poutine with cheese curds and have a sweet gravy on top of double-blanched fries. Make the trip to Hemmingford, tackle some golf, Parc Safari, or even the apple orchards. Just don’t skip a Burger Bob poutine.

Address: 613 219, Rte N, Hemmingford

Hours: 11 am – 8 pm

Le Chic Shack – Quebec City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille (@camille_tess45)

Le Chic Shack does things a wee bit different. Instead of fries, they use potatoe wedges (we’ll let it slide).

Their sauce is made in-house and the dish is served with Yukon Gold potatoes, deep-fried and mixed with the traditional cheese curds AND fresh cheddar.

Address: 15 Fort St, Quebec City

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, closed Mondays

Le Roy Jucep – Drummondville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick M (@jnm514)

Le Roy Jucep claims to be the birthplace of the poutine. While it’s a hefty claim (and one that isn’t confirmed), the diner dishes out arguably the best poutine in the province. They use a signature gravy that’s a bit on the sweet side but it all comes together.

Every bite is spectacular.

Address: 1050 Boulevard Saint-Joseph, Drummondville

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday, 7 am – 8 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 7 am – 9:30 pm