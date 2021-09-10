24 things to do in Montreal this weekend: September 10 to 12

This weekend may not have the same allure of last week’s long weekend but there’s still plenty of things to do in Montreal to keep you busy.

There’s a massive sidewalk sale, a Corgis party, corn mazes, a beer festival, stand-up comedy, and so much more.

As we near the halfway point of the month, here are a bunch of things to keep you busy from September 10 to 12 in beautiful Montreal.

Time: Friday, 12 – 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm

Where: Rue Ste. Catherine, between Bleury and Chomedey

Time: Thursday, 5 – 11 pm; Friday, 3 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Parc de l’Île-Lebel, Repentigny

Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval

Time: Every day from 9 am – 5 pm, Night maze: Every Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: $8 – $15

The fast-paced comedy quiz show returns to The Diving Bell Social Club this weekend, where brave contestants answer trivia questions and compete in skill-testing games in between stand-up sets.

Think of it as a fuse between comedy and game shows.

This weekend’s lineup features a slew of great local comedians and the show is hosted by the very funny Elspeth Wright.

When: Friday, September 10

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Diving Bell Social Club, 3956 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Price: $15 at the door

Yatai MTL – La semaine Japon is hosting a party full of Corgis for dog owners or people who simply love to look at Corgis.

When: Sunday, September 12

Time: 1 – 3 pm

Where:Parc Tiohtià:ke Otsira’kéhne

Price: Free

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers has kicked off.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants around Montreal and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

There’s more info on the ongoing festival right here.

When: From until September 14

Times: Varies per location

Where: Multiple Locations

Price: Prices vary

This free festival takes place every Sunday in the summer, near the monument to Sir George-Étienne Cartier. Tam Tams is a colourful gathering of drummers, dancers, vendors and just happy people. When: Sunday, September 12

Time: 12 pm

Where: Mount Royal Park

Price: Free

In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked away in the heart of Old Montreal. Their specialty: every kind of rubber duck imaginable.

The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”

Their selection of fun little collectibles is separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.

When: Daily (Closed on Tuesdays)

Times: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

Where: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W

Price: Prices vary

The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe.

What follows is a 2-hour adventure through the wild country of Wakefield, Quebec.

Don’t be surprised if you run into a beaver or white-tailed deer as the park shares its grounds with the local habitat of dozens of creatures.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Thursday, 9 am – 4 am; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: 52, Chemin Les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), QC

Price: Packages range from $50 to $110

Located in the old RCA building in St. Henri, the museum was introduced in 1992 as an homage to Emile Berliner, the inventor of the phonograph record disc. The German pioneer opened the Berliner Gramophone Co. headquarters in the Montreal building back in 1909.

Its impressive collection holds over 30,000 pieces of technology, including gramophones, turntables, televisions, discs, and radios.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Friday, 10 am – 4 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 2 pm – 5 pm

Where: 1001 Rue Lenoir,

Price: Tickets range from $5 to $20

Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7.”

When: Daily

Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays

Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

The countdown has begun.

There are just days left to see the nearly 110 paintings, sculptures and works on paper by Jean Paul Riopelle, presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).

The exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures sums up its six-month run on Sunday.

When: From now until September 12

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 1380 rue Sherbrooke

Price: $16 – $24, available online

The Notre-Dame Basilica announced the return of AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events. The immersive light show is presented by Moment Factory, and a few new features have been added.

The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.

When: Until September 25

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin, will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.

The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.

With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $13.60 – $1

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September 20

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.