Le Burger Week is back, and this year, it’s delighting Canadians with two whole weeks of deliciousness.

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

This year, the event will host an expected 1,000 restaurants across the country, making it the largest burger event ever held in the country.

Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario all have establishments stepping up to deliver the cheesiest, out-of-the-bun concepts they can for the event.

Montrealers can look forward to heading to the following participating eateries during this year’s festival, with burgies ranging from $9 to $110. At least you’ll have options.

Tasty, tasty options.

Archibald Blainville – Le gros gourmand, $24

– Le gros gourmand, $24 Caribou Gourmand – Market Beef Burger, $15

– Market Beef Burger, $15 Nickels Saint-Léonard – Jimmy Dean, $15.49

– Jimmy Dean, $15.49 Burger Bar Crescen t – Shenanigan Burger, $19

t – Shenanigan Burger, $19 Lloyd – The Specific, $26

– The Specific, $26 La Cale – Aubert’s Burger, $19

– Aubert’s Burger, $19 Le Saint-Sau Pub Gourmand – Le Saint-Sau Special Galette, $22

– Le Saint-Sau Special Galette, $22 Le Nouveau Palais Bernard – The Classic, $20

– The Classic, $20 Clébard – Smash burger au porc – $9.95

– Smash burger au porc – $9.95 Venice Mtl – Double Cheeseburger, $20

– Double Cheeseburger, $20 Barley Bar À Céréale s – Chicken Burger, $TBA

s – Chicken Burger, $TBA Twisted Burge r – Sunday Skillet, $TBA

r – Sunday Skillet, $TBA Piquan-T “Las Rebelas” – Hamburguesa a la Mexicana, $10

– Hamburguesa a la Mexicana, $10 Restaurant Burger Bros – Burger Bros Special Burger, $10

– Burger Bros Special Burger, $10 Yo Mama’s Burgers – Trio So Tasty, $14.95

– Trio So Tasty, $14.95 Jack Saloon Dix30 – Short Ribs Burger, $31

– Short Ribs Burger, $31 Resto du Village MTL – The Village Burger, $12.95

– The Village Burger, $12.95 Lola Rosa – Smashburger, $17

– Smashburger, $17 Gentile Pizza Parlour – GPP Burger, $10

– GPP Burger, $10 Campo Poulet Portugais – Campo Crispy Chicken Burger, $TBA

– Campo Crispy Chicken Burger, $TBA Bergham – King Burger, $TBA

– King Burger, $TBA Restaurant L’EggsOeufs – Classic Cheeseburger, $TBA

– Classic Cheeseburger, $TBA Rosélys – Queen Hawaiian Burger, $25

– Queen Hawaiian Burger, $25 Poutine Boss – Burger Le Swiss, $13.95

– Burger Le Swiss, $13.95 Deville Dinerba r – SAIKOU- ( Japanese A5 Miyazaki-Gyu Beef), $110

r – SAIKOU- ( Japanese A5 Miyazaki-Gyu Beef), $110 Seasalt – Sea burger, $24

– Sea burger, $24 Bucky Rooster’s – The Samson, $TBA

– The Samson, $TBA Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine – Bacon + Bacon + Bacon, $18

– Bacon + Bacon + Bacon, $18 BBurger – The Smoked, $15.75

– The Smoked, $15.75 Mont Tacos – Burger Taco, $10.99

– Burger Taco, $10.99 Ho Lee Chix – Ho Lee F**k burger, $9

– Ho Lee F**k burger, $9 Burger Fiancé – The Heartbreaker, $14.95

– The Heartbreaker, $14.95 Phoenix – Bourbon Fried Chicken Burger, $23

– Bourbon Fried Chicken Burger, $23 BLVD Bar & Grill – The Macho Nacho Burger, $21

– The Macho Nacho Burger, $21 Casa Santos – Santo frito, $10.95

– Santo frito, $10.95 Paulo et Suzanne – Cheezy philly steak burger, $8.95

– Cheezy philly steak burger, $8.95 Jack le Coq – Le Salopard, $11.49

– Le Salopard, $11.49 Bistro Jaybi – Mac Attack, $10.99

– Mac Attack, $10.99 Le Coq Frit – Nashville Sandwich, $11.99

Be sure to mark your calendar and enjoy these limited-edition eats while you can!