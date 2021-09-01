Famous celebrities have been to these Montreal restaurants over the years
Sep 1 2021, 12:05 pm
Montreal has welcomed a bunch of famous celebrities to its restaurants over the years.
Multiple celebs have checked out a few landmark spots (looking at you, Schwartz’s), and Montreal has said bonjour to a bunch of notable famous people recently, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Katy Perry, to name a few.
If you’re hopeful of bumping into celebrities in Montreal, these spots have a history of serving some of the most famous people in the industry.
Jennifer Aniston – Mandys
Neil Patrick Harris & Katy Perry – Restaurant Park
Anthony Kiedis – Rosalie Restaurant Bar
Ryan Gosling – Schwartz’s
Dave Chappelle – Lucille’s Oyster Dive
Kevin Hart – La Queue De Cheval Steakhouse
Idris Elba – St-Viateur Bagel
Nick Kroll – Arthurs Nosh Bar
Ed Helms – Le Garde-Manger
Liam Gallagher – McKibbin’s Irish Pub
Georges St-Pierre – Schwartz’s
Adam Sandler -St-Viateur Bagel
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Café Aunja
Chris Rock – Schwartz’s
Wayne Knight – McKibbin’s Irish Pub
