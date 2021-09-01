Famous celebrities have been to these Montreal restaurants over the years

Montreal has welcomed a bunch of famous celebrities to its restaurants over the years.

Multiple celebs have checked out a few landmark spots (looking at you, Schwartz’s), and Montreal has said bonjour to a bunch of notable famous people recently, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Katy Perry, to name a few.

If you’re hopeful of bumping into celebrities in Montreal, these spots have a history of serving some of the most famous people in the industry.

Jennifer Aniston – Mandys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Wolfe (@rebeccawolfemtl)

Neil Patrick Harris & Katy Perry – Restaurant Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Park (@chefantoniopark)

Anthony Kiedis – Rosalie Restaurant Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosalie Restaurant (@rosaliemtl)

Ryan Gosling – Schwartz’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schwartz’s (@schwartzsofficial)

Dave Chappelle – Lucille’s Oyster Dive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucille’s Oyster Dive (@lucillesoysterdive)

Kevin Hart – La Queue De Cheval Steakhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Queue De Cheval Steakhouse (@laqueuedechevalsteakhouse)

Idris Elba – St-Viateur Bagel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St-Viateur Bagel (@stviateurbagel)

Nick Kroll – Arthurs Nosh Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Kroll (@nickkroll)

Ed Helms – Le Garde-Manger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LE GARDE-MANGER (@crownsalts)

Liam Gallagher – McKibbin’s Irish Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mckibbin’s Irish Pub (@mckibbinsirishpub)

Georges St-Pierre – Schwartz’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schwartz’s (@schwartzsofficial)

Adam Sandler -St-Viateur Bagel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St-Viateur Bagel (@stviateurbagel)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Café Aunja

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Aunja (@cafeaunja)

Chris Rock – Schwartz’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schwartz’s (@schwartzsofficial)

Wayne Knight – McKibbin’s Irish Pub