FoodNewsCurated

Famous celebrities have been to these Montreal restaurants over the years

Tyler Jadah
Tyler Jadah
|
Sep 1 2021, 12:05 pm
Famous celebrities have been to these Montreal restaurants over the years
@rebeccawolfemtl, @schwartzsofficial/Instagram

Montreal has welcomed a bunch of famous celebrities to its restaurants over the years.

Multiple celebs have checked out a few landmark spots (looking at you, Schwartz’s), and Montreal has said bonjour to a bunch of notable famous people recently, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Katy Perry, to name a few.

If you’re hopeful of bumping into celebrities in Montreal, these spots have a history of serving some of the most famous people in the industry.

Jennifer Aniston – Mandys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebecca Wolfe (@rebeccawolfemtl)

Neil Patrick Harris & Katy Perry – Restaurant Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antonio Park (@chefantoniopark)

Anthony Kiedis – Rosalie Restaurant Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosalie Restaurant (@rosaliemtl)

Ryan Gosling – Schwartz’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schwartz’s (@schwartzsofficial)

Dave Chappelle – Lucille’s Oyster Dive

Kevin Hart – La Queue De Cheval Steakhouse

Idris Elba – St-Viateur Bagel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St-Viateur Bagel (@stviateurbagel)

Nick Kroll – Arthurs Nosh Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Kroll (@nickkroll)

Ed Helms – Le Garde-Manger

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LE GARDE-MANGER (@crownsalts)

Liam Gallagher – McKibbin’s Irish Pub

Georges St-Pierre – Schwartz’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schwartz’s (@schwartzsofficial)

Adam Sandler -St-Viateur Bagel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St-Viateur Bagel (@stviateurbagel)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Café Aunja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cafe Aunja (@cafeaunja)

Chris Rock – Schwartz’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Schwartz’s (@schwartzsofficial)

Wayne Knight – McKibbin’s Irish Pub

Tyler JadahTyler Jadah
+ Dished
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT