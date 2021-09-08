Four-day Oktoberfest beer festival kicks off just outside Montreal tomorrow

Are you thirsty for some suds with your buds, Montreal?

Because a four-day Oktoberfest beer festival is kicking off on Thursday and will stick around until September 12.

The Oktoberfest de Repentigny will feature a collection of microbreweries from Quebec and food trucks from across the province, all bunched together in an outdoor space just 40 km outside of Montreal.

The festival will allow a maximum number of people to its site in order to comply with provincial event restrictions due to you-know-what.

For beer fans who score a ticket, the following Quebec breweries will be on site, serving up tasty beers, ranging from ales, lagers, stouts, and IPAs:

Mille-Îles

Ours Brun

Le Fermentor

Dieu du ciel

Beauregard

Emporium

Toltèk

Pit caribou

Noctem

Avant-garde

Le temps d’une pinte

Dunham

Les grands bois

Brewskey

La Souche

Matera

La Barberie

Vrooden

Le Trèfle noir

Oktoberfest de Repentigny will also be hosting comedy shows every night at 8 pm (because what pairs better with beer?), resident DJ, an Oktoberfest quiz, bingo, children’s shows, amusement park rides, outdoor games, and beer tasting workshops.

The festival is also offering free transport to anyone who has a ticket for the four-day beer fest, taking off from L’Assomption metro station.

Oktoberfest de Repentigny asks for proof of COVID-19 vaccination as per government guidelines.

Tickets for the fest range from $8 to $33, based on the type of beer customers want to drink and activities they want to watch. Admission prices and details can be found online.

When: September 9 to 12

Time: Thursday, 5 – 11 pm; Friday, 3 – 11 pm; Saturday, 12 – 11 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Parc de l’Île-Lebel, Repentigny

Price: Varies per activity, available online