There's only one month left to check out Montreal's Christian Dior exhibition
Fashion fans, Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until September 26.
The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”
Museum visitors will be granted an inside look into fashion icon’s creative process, with a specific focus on Dior’s work following the Second World War. Many of the garments and pieces on display belonged to local art collector Mary Rawlings Hart (1910 – 2007).
The exhibition, partially acquired from the Royal Ontario Museum’s extensive collection of Christian Dior couture, will feature dozens of garments and jewellery pieces that range from casual dress to formal evening wear.
Christian Dior Exhibition
When: Until September 26
Times: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm
Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke St W,
Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19.00