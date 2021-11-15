16 things to do in Montreal this week: November 15 to 21
As of the start of the workweek, Christmas is only 40 days away, and Montreal is getting into the spirit.
There’s a pop-up bar, an outdoor Christmas festival, and a lunar eclipse worth checking out in the city this week.
If you’re looking for things to do across the island, here are 16 happenings worth considering around Montreal from November 15 to 21.
Miracle Montreal
Miracle Montreal has returned to Montreal, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (save for last year).
The month-long pop-up bar kicked off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday-themed food and drink, and music.
This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.
Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville
Montréal BlaBla Language Exchange
Meet new people and learn a new language at this exchange.
It’s simple, meet up at the event’s spot and spend three hours speaking with native speakers from a dozen different languages. Plus, it’s free!
When: Thursday, November 18
Time: 7:30 – 10:30 pm
Where: TBA, follow the event’s Facebook group for details
Price: Free
Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online
Jardins d’Hiver
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.
After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.
Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.
When: November 20 to January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission
New Exhibits at Phi Centre
This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.
New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.
When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free
Alllll aboard!
When: Daily
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site