16 things to do in Montreal this week: November 15 to 21

As of the start of the workweek, Christmas is only 40 days away, and Montreal is getting into the spirit.

There’s a pop-up bar, an outdoor Christmas festival, and a lunar eclipse worth checking out in the city this week.

If you’re looking for things to do across the island, here are 16 happenings worth considering around Montreal from November 15 to 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Montreal (@miraclemontreal)

Miracle Montreal has returned to Montreal, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (save for last year).

The month-long pop-up bar kicked off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday-themed food and drink, and music.

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26

Time: 2 pm – 2 am

Where: 351 Place d’Youville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlaBla Language Exchange (@blablalanguage)

Meet new people and learn a new language at this exchange.

It’s simple, meet up at the event’s spot and spend three hours speaking with native speakers from a dozen different languages. Plus, it’s free!

When: Thursday, November 18

Time: 7:30 – 10:30 pm

Where: TBA, follow the event’s Facebook group for details

Price: Free

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: November 20 to January 2

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre)

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W

Price: Free