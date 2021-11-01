In recent years, Montreal has become a pretty respectable filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman was shot on the island last year, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking was shot in the city the year before, and the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were also shot across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

Now that Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix finished filming Ari Aster’s next film, Disappointment Blvd., right here in town, here are a handful of movies and TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

As of November 2021, here is what’s being shot in our own backyard:

When lesbian teen Jaime is sent to live in a Jehovah’s Witness community, she falls hard for a devout Witness girl, and the two embark on an intense affair with consequences that will reshape the rest of their lives.

In this series, Noah Centineo will play a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Allegedly the working title for the seventh installment in the Transformers franchise. E-77 is continuing production in Montreal until September 30.

From the executive producers who worked on Netflix’s smash-hit series, The Crown comes a new series adapted from the bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache crime novels. The detective protagonist of the Louise Penny novels is Quebecois, making Montreal a logical place to film the series.

Based on the BBC show of the same name, the American series Ghosts began filming here in early August. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.