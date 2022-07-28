Cap off July in style: 15 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend

Montreal may not be enjoying a long weekend like the rest of the country, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of events and things to do.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

As Just For Laughs draws to a close, Osheaga ramps up and the city is bustling with its usual selection of food, music, and art.

Here are 15 things to do in Montreal this weekend as we bid “au revoir” to July.

The 15th edition of Osheaga officially kicks off this Friday and the festival’s lineup is stacked. Headliners include Machine Gun Kelly Arcade Fire, Future, and Dua Lipa.

One-day tickets along with weekend passes are still available online.

When: July 29 – 31

Time: 2 pm to 11 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $145 to $375, depending on number of days

Believe it or not, you can still nab last-minute tickets to Kevin Hart’s stand-up show on Friday so go get ’em while you still can.

The actor and comedian’s last global live standup tour was The Irresponsible Tour, which was also released as an original Netflix standup special in April 2019.

When: July 29

Time: 8 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: $85 to $264

How about a little sunflower power this weekend? Because a spectacular flower field is ripe for the picking.

A summertime flower festival, FestiFleurs, is kicking off at La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac — a smooth 60 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

The flower festival itself has over 100 varieties of plants, ranging from daisies, lavenders, marigolds, and zinnias, in an assortment of sizes and colours.

When: July 28 31

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, nighttime shoot 6:30 to 10 pm (July 23 & 30 only)

Where: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, (75 Coteau-du-Lac, QC-201)

Price: $6 to $21, depending on bouquet size

The eighth annual edition of Le Grand PoutineFest is entering its second weekend. The fest is a travelling celebration of Quebec’s signature food.

Until July 31, foodies at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Beach will have free access to an event site, where more than six street food trucks will be offering over 20 different combinations of fries, sauce, and fresh cheese.

When: From now until July 31

Times: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Clock Tower Beach

This gala hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt will feature a variety of supporting acts such as Laurie Kilmartin, Pete Holmes, Vir Das, Randy Feltface, Ola Dada, Rachel Feinstein, Sindhu Vee, and Andrea Jin.

Tickets are still available here.

When: July 29

Time: 7 pm

Where: Place Des Arts, Maisonneuve

Price: $45 – $115

If you want to see some comedy this weekend but don’t feel like dishing out a wad of cash, Fest at the Nest is certainly your best bet. You can catch multiple JFL festival favourites like Rhys Nicholson, Yannis Pappas, Preacher Lawson, and more.

Get your tickets here.

When: July 29 and 30

Time: 8 pm and 10:30 pm

Where: The Comedy Nest, 3rd floor of Montreal Forum

Price: $26.79

If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and features works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

When: From now until October 10

Time: 10 am to sundown

Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge – 1215 Grande Allée O

Price: $12.50 to $60, available online