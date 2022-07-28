Osheaga shares essential festival checklist and lifehacks before weekend bash

Osheaga is finally returning to its first full-scale festival in almost three years.

Arguably Montreal’s most popular festival, the outdoor music bash takes place across six stages over three days (July 29 to 31) and usually gathers about 70,000 people at the timeless Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The 15th edition of Osheaga has nabbed an impressive lineup this year, as always, and will include the likes of Montreal’s Arcade Fire, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, and so many more.

If you’re about to touchdown in Montreal for the fest or you’re already here, Osheaga has shared a quick essential checklist and some lifehacks for the three-day party.

Here’s what Osheaga festival organizers say you should be aware of heading into the weekend:

Payment cards (the festival is cashless)

Sunscreen

Phone and charger

Valid photo ID

Hats and sunglasses

Backpacks, totes, fanny packs, and purses

Reusable water bottle

Chewing gum and mints

Lip balm

Hand sanitizer

Ear plugs

In terms of “festival lifehacks,” Osheaga recommends downloading its app, wearing comfortable shoes, being prepared for any weather, and checking the festival guidelines for cannabis rules.

We’ve also put together a handy guide right here to make sure everything is groovy for you and yours.