Osheaga shares essential festival checklist and lifehacks before weekend bash
Osheaga is finally returning to its first full-scale festival in almost three years.
Arguably Montreal’s most popular festival, the outdoor music bash takes place across six stages over three days (July 29 to 31) and usually gathers about 70,000 people at the timeless Parc Jean-Drapeau.
The 15th edition of Osheaga has nabbed an impressive lineup this year, as always, and will include the likes of Montreal’s Arcade Fire, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, and so many more.
View this post on Instagram
If you’re about to touchdown in Montreal for the fest or you’re already here, Osheaga has shared a quick essential checklist and some lifehacks for the three-day party.
- You might also like:
- Your ultimate guide to surviving Osheaga in Montreal
- Sunshine and thunderstorms: Here's the weather forecast for Osheaga this weekend
- Canada's biggest hot-air balloon festival floats towards Montreal next month
- Montreal crowd sings Dua Lipa song after sold-out Bell Centre show (VIDEO)
Here’s what Osheaga festival organizers say you should be aware of heading into the weekend:
- Payment cards (the festival is cashless)
- Sunscreen
- Phone and charger
- Valid photo ID
- Hats and sunglasses
- Backpacks, totes, fanny packs, and purses
- Reusable water bottle
- Chewing gum and mints
- Lip balm
- Hand sanitizer
- Ear plugs
View this post on Instagram
In terms of “festival lifehacks,” Osheaga recommends downloading its app, wearing comfortable shoes, being prepared for any weather, and checking the festival guidelines for cannabis rules.
We’ve also put together a handy guide right here to make sure everything is groovy for you and yours.