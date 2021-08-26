30 things to do in Montreal this weekend: August 27 to 29
It’s officially the last weekend of August, and you owe it to yourself to make it a good one.
So why not take full advantage of fun in the sun before fall comes-a-knockin’?
And when it comes to finding plans we’ve got more than a few great suggestions
And as the heatwave finally cools down, you’ll be relieved to finally feel comfortable outside again.
Here’s what’s worth keeping on your Montreal radar from August 27 to 29.
Éco-Odyssée Water Maze
The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe.
What follows is a 2-hour adventure through the wild country of Wakefield, Quebec.
Don’t be surprised if you run into a beaver or white-tailed deer as the park shares its grounds with the local habitat of dozens of creatures.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Thursday, 9 am – 4 am; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: 52, Chemin les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), Qc.
Price: Packages range from $50 to $110
La Ronde
It’d be pretty hard to not have a blast at this Montreal Six Flags park. Packed with games, rides and roller coasters, La Ronde, which happens to be the second-largest amusement park in the country, has something for each member of the family.
When: Until October
Times: Weekdays, 10 am – 6 pm; Weekends, 10 am – 7 pm
Where: 22 Chem. Macdonald, Montréal, QC H3C 6A3
Price: Tickets range from $29.99 upwards
Emile Berliner Musée des Ondes
Located in the old RCA building in St. Henri, the museum was introduced in 1992 as an homage to Emile Berliner, the inventor of the phonograph record disc. The German pioneer opened the Berliner Gramophone Co. headquarters in the Montreal building back in 1909.
Its impressive collection holds over 30,000 pieces of technology, including gramophones, turntables, televisions, discs, and radios.
When: Daily
Time: Monday – Friday, 10 am – 4 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 2 pm – 5 pm
Where: 1001 Rue Lenoir,
Price: Tickets range from $5 to $20
Christian Dior Exhibition
Fashion fans, Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until September 26.
The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”
When: Until September 26
Times: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm
Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke St W,
Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19.00
Canal Lounge
Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.
When: Daily
Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays
Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal
Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue
Giant puppets are taking over Verdun this weekend.
And for two weekends after that.
The 10th edition of the Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue celebrates marionettes, street theatre, magic shows, stop motion animation, and human-sized puppets.
And the shows are free (you just need to register your spot, right here.)
When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 20 – September 11
Time: 10 am – 4 pm
Where: Promenade Wellington
Price: Free
THE INFINITE
THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)
Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures
The countdown has begun.
There are just days left to see the nearly 110 paintings, sculptures and works on paper by Jean Paul Riopelle, presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).
The exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures sums up its six-month run on September 12.
When: From now until September 12
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 1380 rue Sherbrooke
Price: $16 – $24, available online
The Canadian Railway Museum (Exporail)
Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?
Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.
Alllllllll aboard!
When: Daily
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site
Walk Walk Dance
Walk Walk Dance is a new musical installation that allows walkers and bikers to play music with their feet (or wheels). Designed as a temporary installation by the same company behind the famous 21 Balançoires, come try to make some music and feel like you’re from that scene in Big.
When: From now until September 6
Time: 24/7
Where: Place des Arts Esplanade
Price: Free
AURA
The Notre-Dame Basilica announced the return of AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events. The immersive light show is presented by Moment Factory, and a few new features have been added.
The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.
When: Until September 25
Time: 6 pm and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
Biosphère
Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.
The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire back in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.
When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?
When: Daily. Closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50
Barbie Expo
Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.
Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.
When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission
Rent a pool
There’s a new way to beat the heat in Montreal.
A company called Swimply is letting users rent out backyard pools by the hour for a private swim experience. The website is an online marketplace similar to Airbnb, where homeowners can list their pools for rent.
There are currently more than 60 pools available on Swimply in the Montreal metropolitan area with enticing names such as L’Oasis, Paradise, and Luc’s Pool & Grill.
Rentable pool AND grill? What more could you want?
When: From now until the end of September
Time: Client’s choice
Where: 60+ places across Montreal
Price: $25 – $60 per hour
Musee Grevin
Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin, will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.
The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.
With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.
When: Daily
Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm
Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine
Price: $13.60 – $1
Tonga Lumina
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online
Cosmodôme
Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.
When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Lava
Price: $5 (free for children under 6)
DodgeBow Archery
Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).
DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility are put to the test!
When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Starts at $25.95, available online
iSaute
iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.
It’s fun for all ages.
When: Daily
Time: Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 8 pm
Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland
Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person
Biodôme Montreal
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online
Voiles en Voiles
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
Endless Summer Fest
If you’re searching for an affordable and entertaining family activity for this weekend, then look no further. Beaconsfield’s Endless Summer Fest is happening this Sunday in Centennial Park. The celebration features a variety of local musicians.
The best part is that it’s completely free of charge!
When: August 29
Time: 1 pm – 8 pm
Where: 288, boulevard Beaconsfield, Beaconsfield
Price: Free
Clock Tower Beach
If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.
When: Every day this summer
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay
Price: Free
Parc Safari
Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!
Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.
They also have live shows and amusement park rides.
When: From now until September
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle
Price: $16 to $41, available online
Terrasse Bonsecours
Boozy brunches and endless nights are among the top attractions at this popular patio that sits on the Saint Lawrence River in Old Port. Incredible views of the Old Port are the cherry on top!
Come for the bistro. Stay for the club.
When: All summer long
Time: 12 pm – 12 am
Where: 364, rue de la Commune E
Tyrolienne MTL Zipline
Take a zip across Old Montreal.
For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.
When: Every day until September
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est
Price: $19.99
Stand Up Paddleboarding
Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.
SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.
When: From now until September
Time: Varies per selection
Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection
Saturday Night Comedy
There’s no better way to relax after a long week than having a few laughs, and few more drinks.
Stand up comedy happens on a weekly basis at Peroni, an Italian bar in the heart of downtown.
You can reserve your tickets by clicking here.
When: Saturday, August 28
Time: 9 pm to 11:30 pm
Where: 1155 Metcalfe
Price: $17
Ghost Walk – Haunted Downtown
The end of summer marks the beginning of the spooky season.
And Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city, every Saturday until November.
Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, which include haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”
Are you scared?
When: Weekly
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50