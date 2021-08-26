It’s officially the last weekend of August, and you owe it to yourself to make it a good one.

So why not take full advantage of fun in the sun before fall comes-a-knockin’?

And when it comes to finding plans we’ve got more than a few great suggestions

And as the heatwave finally cools down, you’ll be relieved to finally feel comfortable outside again.

Here’s what’s worth keeping on your Montreal radar from August 27 to 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee)

The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe.

What follows is a 2-hour adventure through the wild country of Wakefield, Quebec.

Don’t be surprised if you run into a beaver or white-tailed deer as the park shares its grounds with the local habitat of dozens of creatures.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Thursday, 9 am – 4 am; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 10 pm

Where: 52, Chemin les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), Qc.

Price: Packages range from $50 to $110

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)



It’d be pretty hard to not have a blast at this Montreal Six Flags park. Packed with games, rides and roller coasters, La Ronde, which happens to be the second-largest amusement park in the country, has something for each member of the family.

When: Until October

Times: Weekdays, 10 am – 6 pm; Weekends, 10 am – 7 pm

Where: 22 Chem. Macdonald, Montréal, QC H3C 6A3

Price: Tickets range from $29.99 upwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FM guide MTL (@fmguidemtl)

Located in the old RCA building in St. Henri, the museum was introduced in 1992 as an homage to Emile Berliner, the inventor of the phonograph record disc. The German pioneer opened the Berliner Gramophone Co. headquarters in the Montreal building back in 1909.

Its impressive collection holds over 30,000 pieces of technology, including gramophones, turntables, televisions, discs, and radios.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Friday, 10 am – 4 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 2 pm – 5 pm

Where: 1001 Rue Lenoir,

Price: Tickets range from $5 to $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée McCord Museum (@museemccord)

Fashion fans, Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until September 26.

The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”

When: Until September 26

Times: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm

Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke St W,

Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19.00

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canal Lounge (@canallounge)

Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water, it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.

When: Daily

Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays

Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promenade Wellington (@promenadewellington)

Giant puppets are taking over Verdun this weekend.

And for two weekends after that.

The 10th edition of the Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue celebrates marionettes, street theatre, magic shows, stop motion animation, and human-sized puppets.

And the shows are free (you just need to register your spot, right here.)

When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 20 – September 11

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Where: Promenade Wellington

Price: Free

Super Aqua Club View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Aqua Club (@superaquaclub) With a name like that, you better believe that Super Aqua Club has it all. The park is headlined by the Tornado, a water slide higher than a seven-story building, and the Wipe Zone, a giant obstacle course that tries to knock you into the water. With the heatwave looming, this week might be the perfect time to tackle the aqua club. The super park also has a lazy river, a private beach, and a kids’ area. Twenty of the park’s 24 attractions are open, and the park has “implemented new hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection measures that meet those recommended by the National Institute of Public Health to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees.” When: Until September 6

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet

Price: $25.22 – $41.75. Rates vary depending on height

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl)

The countdown has begun.

There are just days left to see the nearly 110 paintings, sculptures and works on paper by Jean Paul Riopelle, presented at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).

The exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures sums up its six-month run on September 12.

When: From now until September 12

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 1380 rue Sherbrooke

Price: $16 – $24, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean-François Lavoie (@jf.lavoie)

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.

Alllllllll aboard!

When: Daily

Times: 10 am – 5 pm

Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant

Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

Walk Walk Dance is a new musical installation that allows walkers and bikers to play music with their feet (or wheels). Designed as a temporary installation by the same company behind the famous 21 Balançoires, come try to make some music and feel like you’re from that scene in Big.

When: From now until September 6

Time: 24/7

Where: Place des Arts Esplanade

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

The Notre-Dame Basilica announced the return of AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events. The immersive light show is presented by Moment Factory, and a few new features have been added.

The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.

When: Until September 25

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online

Biosphère View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucile ☀️ (@lu.lfbv) Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what. The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire back in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then. When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère? When: Daily. Closed on Mondays

Time: 9 am – 5 pm

Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: From $8.25 to $21.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie Expo (@barbieexpo)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swimply (@swimply)

There’s a new way to beat the heat in Montreal.

A company called Swimply is letting users rent out backyard pools by the hour for a private swim experience. The website is an online marketplace similar to Airbnb, where homeowners can list their pools for rent.

There are currently more than 60 pools available on Swimply in the Montreal metropolitan area with enticing names such as L’Oasis, Paradise, and Luc’s Pool & Grill.

Rentable pool AND grill? What more could you want?

When: From now until the end of September

Time: Client’s choice

Where: 60+ places across Montreal

Price: $25 – $60 per hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore, Roadtrip, Travel (@aspie.explorer_qc)

Musee Grevin is Montreal’s very own version of Madame Tussaud’s in London. A wax museum hidden inside Centre Eaton, Musee Grevin, will have you snapping pics of all your favourite celebrities.

The museum has creepily similar figurines of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jackson, Charlie Chaplin, and so many more.

With an SQDC location easily walkable, you could turn this excursion into a real trip.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

Where: Centre Eaton de Montréal, 705 Rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $13.60 – $1

Tonga Lumina View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory) Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them. Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure. When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmodôme (@cosmodome_laval)

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Daily

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Lava

Price: $5 (free for children under 6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DodgeBow Archery Games (@dodgebow_official)

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility are put to the test!

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: 4767 Dagenais Street

Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iSaute – Centre De Trampoline (@isaute)

iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.

It’s fun for all ages.

When: Daily

Time: Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 11 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 8 pm

Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland

Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voiles en Voiles (@voilesenvoiles)

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

If you’re searching for an affordable and entertaining family activity for this weekend, then look no further. Beaconsfield’s Endless Summer Fest is happening this Sunday in Centennial Park. The celebration features a variety of local musicians.

The best part is that it’s completely free of charge!

When: August 29

Time: 1 pm – 8 pm

Where: 288, boulevard Beaconsfield, Beaconsfield

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naved Khan (@naved7473)

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day this summer

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Safari (@parcsafari)

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

When: From now until September

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle

Price: $16 to $41, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Terrasses Bonsecours (@terrassesbonsecours)



Boozy brunches and endless nights are among the top attractions at this popular patio that sits on the Saint Lawrence River in Old Port. Incredible views of the Old Port are the cherry on top!

Come for the bistro. Stay for the club.

When: All summer long

Time: 12 pm – 12 am

Where: 364, rue de la Commune E



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

When: Every day until September

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est

Price: $19.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSF (@ksf_montreal)

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

When: From now until September

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santi Espinosa (@santie.espinosa2)



There’s no better way to relax after a long week than having a few laughs, and few more drinks.

Stand up comedy happens on a weekly basis at Peroni, an Italian bar in the heart of downtown.

You can reserve your tickets by clicking here.

When: Saturday, August 28

Time: 9 pm to 11:30 pm

Where: 1155 Metcalfe

Price: $17

The end of summer marks the beginning of the spooky season.

And Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city, every Saturday until November.

Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, which include haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”

Are you scared?

When: Weekly

Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Where: Norman Bethune Square

Price: $24.50