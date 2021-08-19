Here are some of the most delicious pasta places in Montreal

Despite being a simple dish, good pasta in a restaurant is harder to come by than you’d think. Go to the wrong place, and you get soft, overcooked noodles and ketchup sauce.

Luckily, many members of Montreal’s Italian community and passionate food scene have made it a point to raise the bar for quality here. And as a result, this city holds a multitude of good pasta places that you should definitely consider trying.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Matterello Named after a pasta-making tool, Matterello prides itself on being a non-pretentious gathering point for homemade pasta lovers. The moderately priced trattoria's menu changes weekly, so you're always in for a delightful surprise. Address: 6950 Saint Denis

Hours: Wednesday 5 pm – 10 pm; Thursday – Sunday, 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm Bistro Amerigo This little slice of Italian heaven has a large variety of quality pasta dishes. The cozy little bistro is also moderately priced and full of warm hospitality, sure to make you feel right at home.

Address: 6127 Monkland Ave.

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 pm – 10 pm

With fresh ingredients and very generous portions, this trattoria, owned and managed by Chef Luciano D’Orazio, makes customer comfort and satisfaction their top priority. The staff is very knowledgeable about dish details and wine pairings. They also have great takeout options!

Address: 1212 Rue Saint-Zotique E

Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 5 pm – 10 pm

This Italian steakhouse got its start as a deli back in the early 80s. They soon turned to sandwiches before transforming once again, this time into a fine dining restaurant. They prepare authentic Canadian beef the Italian way, all the while serving up some incredible pasta dishes.

Address: 1708 Dollard Ave.

Hours: Wednesday and Sunday, 4:30 pm – 9:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 4:30 pm – 10 pm

Since its opening in 1999, Lucca has been committed to using local seasonal ingredients to create masterful Italian cuisine. They are perhaps best known for their specialty pasta dish, Linguine Frutti di Mare alla Marinara (fresh pasta and seafood simmered in a homemade tomato sauce). And the romantic decor and atmosphere will make you wish the meal would never end.

Address: 1708 Dollard Ave.

Hours: Monday, 12 pm – 10:30 pm; Tuesday – Friday, 12 pm – 10 pm; Saturday, 6pm – 10pm