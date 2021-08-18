Events

A giant puppet festival is coming to Montreal this weekend

Tyler Jadah
Tyler Jadah
Aug 18 2021, 12:24 pm
Giant puppets are taking over Verdun this weekend.

And for three weekends after that.

The 10th edition of the Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue celebrates marionettes, street theatre, magic shows, stop motion animation, and human-sized puppets.

And the shows are free (you just need to register your spot, right here.)

The puppet fest will go on for three consecutive weekends in Verdun. Past editions have featured puppets as tall as 10-feet high.

To cap off the fest, a huge closing show will take part at the Verdun Cultural Centre on September 11.

The puppet fest will take place every Friday and Saturday until then.

Festival Marionnettes Plein la rue 

When: Fridays and Saturdays from August 20 – September 11
Time: 10 am – 4 pm
Where: Promenade Wellington
Price: Free

