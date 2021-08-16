You can go on haunted tours all across Montreal for the rest of the summer

The end of summer marks the beginning of spooky season.

And Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city.

Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, paranormal investigations, and haunted pub crawls in neighbourhoods like Griffintown and the Old Port.

Among their most popular tours is Haunted Downtown, an event that brings willing participants to haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haunted Montréal (@hauntedmontreal)

The tour also features a deep dive into the “Legend of the Red Cross”, paranormal happenings at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and a visit to a creepy old funeral home that has been converted into a nightclub.

The popular tour has been praised by horror fans, historians, and everyday people looking for a thrill.

For tickets and more information, visit the Haunted Dowtown website.

When: Saturdays (until November 6)

Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Where: Norman Bethune Square

Price: $24.50