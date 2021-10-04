10 things to do in Montreal this week: October 4 to 8
The magic of fall is in full swing as we get set for Thanksgiving this weekend.
Although the leaves across town have fallen — along with temperatures — Montreal is still bustling with fun things to do.
- See also:
From concerts to spooky attractions, here’s how you can spend the first full week of October in Montreal
Fright Fest
If you’re looking for thrills and frills, look no further than La Ronde’s spooktacular Halloween events calendar.
After a one-year hiatus, La Ronde is bringing Fright Fest back throughout the month of October.
This year’s edition, which kicks off on October 2, will feature fan-favourite haunted attractions with some new spooky surprises sprinkled in.
When: October 2 – October 31, 2021
Where: La Ronde
Price: All-day passes begin at $44.99
Kaytranada live in concert
Fans of Katranada will be excited to see the musician at Piknic Électronik this Friday, especially since the show was originally postponed from May 2020. For additional tickets, click here.
When: October 8, 2021
Where: Piknic Électronik, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Tickets start at $130
Find the Key – escape room
View this post on Instagram
As we prepare to enter October, why not get in the Halloween mood?
Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in: The Unknown, Insomnium, The Cabin in the Woods, and Haunted Pirate Ship.
When: Every day until November 1
Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm
Where: 1000 Atateken #101
Price: $20 – $25
An Ode to the Moon – Gardens of Light
View this post on Instagram
Montreal’s Botanical Garden will shine bright with hundreds of illuminated lanterns as the Gardens of Light returns to the city this week.
The eight-week festival will offer a “brand new journey,” says the Espace pour la vie website, focusing on this year’s theme, “An ode to the Moon.”
The lantern fest will be devoted to the Moon this fall, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the Moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.
When: From now until October 31
Time: 7 – 10 pm, nightly
Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est
Price: $8.25 – $16.50
Haunted Downtown
Haunted Montreal has you covered with their series of paranormal tours that you can take part in across the city. Haunted Montreal conducts weekly ghost walks, paranormal investigations, and haunted pub crawls in neighbourhoods like Griffintown and the Old Port.
Among their most popular tours is Haunted Downtown, an event that brings willing participants to haunted bars, abandoned graveyards, and hotels “rife with paranormal activity.”
When: Saturdays until November 6
Time: 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Where: Norman Bethune Square
Price: $24.50
Puces Pop
View this post on Instagram
This year, Puces POP’s market at Église Saint-Denis will feature 120 different artisans and vendors from all around Montreal. Products will range from homemade rugs, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.
For the complete list of merchants and or more information, click here.
When: From now until October 11
Where: Église Saint Denis, 5075 rue Rivard (in front of Laurier Metro)
Price: Free
AURA
View this post on Instagram
AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular events, returned to the iconic basilica this summer.
Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.
Time: 6 pm and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
Tonga Lumina
View this post on Instagram
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online
THE INFINITE
THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.
Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.
Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.
When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)
Barbie Expo
View this post on Instagram
Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.
Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.
When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission