For the 20th anniversary of POP Montreal, festival organizers have decided to go all out in the spirit of the return of live events.

The same is true for Puces POP, the artisan-centric sect of the festival.

This year, Puces POP’s market at Église Saint-Denis will feature 120 different artisans and vendors from all around Montreal. Products will range from homemade rugs, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

Puces POP began as an extension of the music festival back in 2004. It has since grown and evolved to the point where more than one event date is needed to satisfy demand.

This year’s edition will take place over two weekends, September 17-18-19 and 24-25-26. Each timeframe will host different vendors. Admission is free.

When: September 17-18-19 and 24-25-26

Where: Église Saint Denis, 5075 rue Rivard (in front of Laurier Metro)

Price: Free