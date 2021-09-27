9 beautiful hikes around Quebec to tackle this fall
As you tuck your shorts, tees, and shades into the closet until springtime, Quebec is oozing with beautiful hikes to soak up all the beautiful things about fall.
If you’re looking for a challenging trek, a trail that leads to majestic waterfalls, hikes that are surrounded by water, or photo ops of the changing fall foliage, there’s a circuit around Quebec waiting for you.
We’d recommend packing up the car, bringing some snacks, comfortable hiking clothes, some gear, and your phone, and making a day trip out of this one.
You can also download the Parks Canada app, which includes all-new trail maps to use offline and insider hiking tips.
Waber Falls
You’ll want to store up a bit of energy for this one-day expedition that combines canoeing and hiking.
Hike through this beautiful trail on Lac Wapizagonke and reward yourself with the view or a dip in the breathtaking Waber Falls.
Length: 9.2 km by canoe (round trip) and 6.9 km (round trip) or 9.3 km (loop) of hiking
Time: 6 to 8 hours
Level of difficulty: Moderate
Where: La Mauricie National Park
Mont-Saint-Alban
This moderately difficult hike has a peak altitude of 283 metres, and trekkers will be awe-struck by the exceptional beauty of the sea and cliffs below and the forest stretching away into the distance.
Length: 7.8 km (loop) or 3.6 km (round trip to the observation tower)
Time: 3 to 4 hours (loop) or 2 hours (round trip to the observation tower)
Level of difficulty: Moderate
Where: Forillon National Park
L’Anse des Érosions Trail
Île Quarry is an island that looks like it’s from another planet. The boardwalks are laid out across the island and will take you from sea cliffs to forests through an easy but breathtaking hike.
Mont-Saint-Bruno National Park
Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno, under 35 km outside of Montreal, features five lakes, an orchard, a historic mill, and plenty of hiking trails to choose from.
Soak up a bevy of different flowers, trees, and plants and over 200 species of birds across the territory.
Take note that no service buildings are accessible, including washrooms, until further notice, but you can bring your dog(s).
Length: 35 km
Time: 2 to 6 hours
Level of difficulty: Easy to moderate
Where: 330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Mont Tremblant
While Mont Tremblant is best known for its skiing, there are 11 different trails, all for varying fitness levels, for hikers to enjoy.
From easy to pet-friendly, and more strenuous climbs, Mont Tremblant is beautiful in the summer and fall and offers breathtaking 360º views of the Laurentians.
Length: 80 km
Time: 1 to 4 hours
Level of difficulty: Easy to moderate
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs Tremblant
Oka National Park
Oka’s national park offers five hiking trails, a beach, and a lake, all just 35 km outside of downtown Montreal.
The hiking trails range from easy to moderate and can be climbed anywhere between a quick 25 minutes to 4.5 hours. The peak offers spectacular views of the Ottawa River, the Lake of Two Mountains, and the Lower Laurentians.
Length: 13 km
Time: 1 to 5 hours
Level of difficulty: Easy to moderate
Address: 2020 Chemin d’Oka, Oka
Promenade Au Base De La Chute
An 83-metre waterfall surrounded by trees, water, and fall colours. What more could you want?
Length: 0.5 – 3 km
Time: 1 to 5 hours
Level of difficulty: Easy
Address: Parc de la Chute-Montmorency
The Pionniers Trail – Mont-Sainte-Anne
With an altitude of 803 metres, this mountain in the Laurentians is only 40 km from the province’s capital.
The Pionniers Trail offers a lift for the hiker that doesn’t feel like trekking to the top.
Length: 6 km
Time: 2 – 3 hours
Level of difficulty: Medium
Address: 2000 Bd du Beau Pré, Beaupré
Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier
Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier offers two separate trails, both of which offer phenomenal panoramic views of the majestic Jacques-Cartier Valley.
Les Loups Trail is a bit steeper and tougher and the shorter trail alternative slices off about 5 km.
Length: 11 km
Time: 3 – 5 hours
Level of difficulty: Hard
Address: 103 Chem. du Parc-National, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury