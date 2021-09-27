9 beautiful hikes around Quebec to tackle this fall

As you tuck your shorts, tees, and shades into the closet until springtime, Quebec is oozing with beautiful hikes to soak up all the beautiful things about fall.

If you’re looking for a challenging trek, a trail that leads to majestic waterfalls, hikes that are surrounded by water, or photo ops of the changing fall foliage, there’s a circuit around Quebec waiting for you.

We’d recommend packing up the car, bringing some snacks, comfortable hiking clothes, some gear, and your phone, and making a day trip out of this one.

You can also download the Parks Canada app, which includes all-new trail maps to use offline and insider hiking tips.

You’ll want to store up a bit of energy for this one-day expedition that combines canoeing and hiking.

Hike through this beautiful trail on Lac Wapizagonke and reward yourself with the view or a dip in the breathtaking Waber Falls.

Length: 9.2 km by canoe (round trip) and 6.9 km (round trip) or 9.3 km (loop) of hiking

Time: 6 to 8 hours

Level of difficulty: Moderate

Where: La Mauricie National Park

This moderately difficult hike has a peak altitude of 283 metres, and trekkers will be awe-struck by the exceptional beauty of the sea and cliffs below and the forest stretching away into the distance.

Length: 7.8 km (loop) or 3.6 km (round trip to the observation tower)

Time: 3 to 4 hours (loop) or 2 hours (round trip to the observation tower)

Level of difficulty: Moderate

Where: Forillon National Park

Île Quarry is an island that looks like it’s from another planet. The boardwalks are laid out across the island and will take you from sea cliffs to forests through an easy but breathtaking hike.

Length: 0.6 km (one-way)

Time: 15 minutes

Level of difficulty: Easy

Where: Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve

Parc national du Mont-Saint-Bruno, under 35 km outside of Montreal, features five lakes, an orchard, a historic mill, and plenty of hiking trails to choose from.

Soak up a bevy of different flowers, trees, and plants and over 200 species of birds across the territory.

Take note that no service buildings are accessible, including washrooms, until further notice, but you can bring your dog(s).

Length: 35 km

Time: 2 to 6 hours

Level of difficulty: Easy to moderate

Where: 330 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

While Mont Tremblant is best known for its skiing, there are 11 different trails, all for varying fitness levels, for hikers to enjoy.

From easy to pet-friendly, and more strenuous climbs, Mont Tremblant is beautiful in the summer and fall and offers breathtaking 360º views of the Laurentians.

Length: 80 km

Time: 1 to 4 hours

Level of difficulty: Easy to moderate

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs Tremblant