With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to start focusing on what you’re going to wear. With an infinite amount of things to choose from, why not express your love for Montreal by dressing as something distinctly local?

Sure, dressing up as any of The Avengers or Kardashians would be timely, but think about how much praise you’d get if you pulled off a poutine. Or all the ‘costume cred’ you would get at a costume contest by dressing local.

To help you find some fun ideas, we’ve put together a list of Montreal-themed costumes that should get you a few extra treats.

Justin Trudeau

This year’s Halloween will happen less than two months after a federal election. And since JT, a Montreal citizen, has just signed on for four more years, why not pull out the red tie and get those sleeves rolled up?

This costume takes minimum effort and is sure to get a lot of laughs.

STM Bus/Metro Worker

Nab a blue vest, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and you’re all set.

The baby blue shirt will certainly bring out your eyes, plus you can have a name tag so nobody forgets your name. Extra brownie points for handing out STM tickets (just collect a bunch of expired ones). Also, you’d win any costume contest if you build a Transformer-like metro car. You still have time.

Poutine

Considering it’s practically our city’s official food, donning a poutine costume would be a welcomed sight.

Use cardboard as the base, some styrofoam as the fries, a brown blanket as gravy and bundle up some wrapping paper as the cheese curds. Plus, you could wear one of those cool chef hats.

Showing up to La Belle Province at a Halloween after-party should get you free poutine too.

St-Hubert Chicken

Who doesn’t love seeing the St-Hubert delivery car pull up in their driveway? It’s not only funny and cute, but by this point, it’s also a little comforting. Remind your fellow Montreal friends of your fondness for this dining institution, and dress up as the St-Hubert Chicken.

Extra costume points every time you say “chick out my Halloween costume.”

Habs player

This one’s kind of easy and super meaningful, especially after last year’s incredible cup run.

Toss on a Canadiens jersey, some shorts, high socks, and voila, you’re now a member of the bleu-blanc-rouge.

Add a helmet, some bruises, fake blood, or a puck to the face for extra realism.

Bagel

Montreal-style bagels are top-notch, there’s no denying. This could be a good group/couple costume and it’ll certainly resonate with the local crowd. There are tons of bagel suits available online but they’d be fairly easy to make at home too.

Have one half go as cream cheese, the other as salmon, sprinkle some sesame seeds on one and poppy seeds on the other, and you’ll give any costume contest a run for first place.

Victor from Just for Laughs

Every Montrealer knows this cuddly mascot’s look but his name is actually Victor. As it could prove troublesome to find this costume online, grab a green shirt and pants, a red wig, a prosthetic nose, and some bodypaint.

Construction Cone

This could be the one time Montrealers get excited about seeing a traffic cone. You’d glow in so much orange, any of your friends would be able to spot you out at any party, too.

Unless you chose to just wear the cone as a hat, it’d be pretty uncomfortable as a whole bodysuit, but think of all the high fives (and cars honking).

Felix Auger-Aliassime / Leylah Fernandez

After their impressive performances at the US Open, Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger Aliassime quickly became two of Montreal’s most recognizable stars.

So why not throw on some tennis gear and pay homage to two of the city’s best athletes this Halloween?

Youppi!

Finding a Youppi! costume could be easy online but making a homemade one would be ultimate. Grab a zany, orange wig a bunch of fabric and have at it. You’d be included in so many pictures and think about how warm you’d be once the end of October hits.