This Montreal escape room is the perfect way to get spooky season started

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in: The Unknown, Insomnium, The Cabin in the Woods, and Haunted Pirate Ship.

Of all the rooms, only The Unknown comes with an age warning and disclaimer. The experience has been described as “an escape room that turns into a nightmare.” It also holds the smallest guest capacity (2-4).

Find the Key has been internationally praised for its difficulty and originality on sites like Trip Advisor, World of Escapes, and Room Escape. So if you’re searching for a world-class experience and professional frightening, then look no further.

Think you have what it takes to make it through? Then there’s only one question left to answer… Do you have the guts to try?

Find the Key – escape room

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25