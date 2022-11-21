Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less

Money can be tight as we head into the holiday season in Edmonton and it can feel like enjoying winter is almost out of financial reach.

But you don’t need a big budget to have big fun this winter. Even if you have $30 (or less) you can find something on this list to get your snowy holiday fix.

Here are 13 cost-effective ideas to make the most of the holiday season.

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

Cost: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket

What: A staple in Edmonton, Christmas at Bob’s is the brightest house on the block. Christmas lights are strewn everywhere, from the roof and trees to the fence and tons of figurines that will surely light up the holiday spirit within you.

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Cost: Free

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Cost: Free

What: It’s a peak holiday experience in Edmonton, with LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.” If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors.

Cost: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

Cost: Free

What: One of the largest and brightest holiday events, the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres. We know it technically isn’t free, but all of that for just two bucks? It’s so worth it!

Cost: $2

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider at Luminaria this year. It’s certainly one of the most dazzling things to do this holiday season, and it’s at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

Cost: Tickets available online, $24 for adults

What: Approaching its 50th season, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Cost: Free

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Cost: Free

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup, it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Cost: Free

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Cost: $30; tickets can be found here