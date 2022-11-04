Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Edmonton, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

When: Early December

Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue

Tickets: Free

When: November 24 to January 1, 2023

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport

Tickets: Standard vehicle tickets start at $33

When: December 3 to January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo

Tickets: TBA

When: Lights turn on December 1

Where: 7421 108 Street NW Edmonton

Tickets: Free

Christmas Lights at the Alberta Legislature

When: Early December

Where: Alberta Legislature

Tickets: Free

When: December 1 to January 1, 2023

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $25.99 for adults, $19.99 for children

When: November 23 to December 31 (excluding Christmas Day)

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: $24 for adults

When: November 19

Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

Tickets: Free

Address: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

When: TBD

Tickets: TBD