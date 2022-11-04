Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Edmonton, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.
In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the city. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!
Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.
Candy Cane Lane
When: Early December
Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue
Tickets: Free
Canadian Tire Magic of Lights
When: November 24 to January 1, 2023
Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Edmonton International Airport
Tickets: Standard vehicle tickets start at $33
Zoominescence
When: December 3 to January 2, 2022
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo
Tickets: TBA
Christmas at Bob’s
When: Lights turn on December 1
Where: 7421 108 Street NW Edmonton
Tickets: Free
Christmas Lights at the Alberta Legislature
When: Early December
Where: Alberta Legislature
Tickets: Free
GLOW Edmonton
When: December 1 to January 1, 2023
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $25.99 for adults, $19.99 for children
Luminaria
When: November 23 to December 31 (excluding Christmas Day)
Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove
Tickets: $24 for adults
Strathcona County Celebration of Lights
When: November 19
Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park
Tickets: Free
Leduc Country Lights
Address: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar
When: TBD
Tickets: TBD