Luminaria: A Winter Garden Story returns to Edmonton next month

Luminaria, a classic holiday event, is returning to Edmonton next month at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider.

The event begins on November 23 and runs until December 31. It is open from 5 to 10 pm, with the last entry at 8:30.

Tickets are on sale, ranging from free for children under 12 to $24 for adults. Tickets can be found here. The event usually sells out fast, so those hoping to enjoy the experience will want to act quickly to secure their spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UofA Botanic Garden (@uabotanicgarden)

It’s suggested you arrive within the half-hour entry time you have reserved. Entry times are staggered to ensure adequate physical distancing for patrons, and each time slot is for two hours.

Luminaria says due to it being an outdoor event, tickets are not refundable, and if the weather is cold, they recommend you dress warmly, enjoy the hot cider, and warm up by the fire.

However, if there is a severe weather warning issued by Environment Canada or the temperature drops below a certain threshold, they may cancel the evening’s activities.

In that case, they will post information on their website and notify ticket holders by email.

When: November 23 to December 31

Time: Staggered entry times starting at 5 pm and last entry at 8:30 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $24 for adults