A MASSIVE Christmas drive-thru light display is opening just outside of Edmonton

A new Christmas display is opening this week just outside of Edmonton, and it’s shaping up to be a must-visit this holiday season.

Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park.

The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

Tickets are sold in 30-minute time slots to manage park capacity, and the event says the display is estimated to be 20 to 25 minutes when driven at the correct speed.

Borealis Lights also encourages visitors to drive slowly (3 km/hour) and to stop briefly at each display to enjoy the lights and take photos/videos.

The event will be open on November 18 with hours from 5 to 9 pm until December 1. After that, the hours will switch to 4:30 to 10 pm until its final day on January 8, 2023.

It will also be open every day, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

It’s always exciting when a brand-new holiday event comes to the Edmonton area, and while you are at it you should check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton.

If you are really vibing with the holiday and winter season, we have created an ultimate list of things to do in Alberta this Christmas. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park (47 Riel Drive, St. Albert)