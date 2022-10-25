A festival with a million lights and a light tunnel is returning to Edmonton

Edmonton, are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself?

The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season.

There are plenty of opportunities for the perfect holiday selfie, especially at the light gardens and light tunnel. There are also LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.”

If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors.

The festival starts on December 1 and will run until New Year’s Day. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.