A festival with a million lights and a light tunnel is returning to Edmonton

Edmonton, are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself?
If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors.
The festival starts on December 1 and will run until New Year’s Day. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!
Glow Christmas Festival Edmonton
When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.