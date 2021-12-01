Where to see the best Christmas lights displays around Edmonton

Nothing beats the twinkle of Christmas lights over the holiday season, and we’ve rounded up the must see ones in Edmonton this December.

From lights illuminating the Edmonton Valley Zoo to a massive light tunnel to drive your vehicle through, we have it all on where to see spectacular Christmas lights in and around Edmonton this year.

What: It’s one of the largest and brightest holiday events: the Leduc Country Lights returns for another season. The 2019/20 season saw more than 28,000 people marvel over all the lights. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

When: December 1 until January 2, 2022

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

Cost: $2

What: Ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The Glow Christmas Festival returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre, providing the perfect spots for that holiday selfie, a gift from the Christmas market, or delicious food. It’ll surely get you into the holiday spirit in Edmonton.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Cost: $16.99- $22.99; tickets can be found here

What: Approaching its 50th season, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each homes decadent displays.

When: December 10 to January 1, 2022

Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue

Tickets: Free

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: December 2 until January 31, 2022

Where: Alberta Legislature (10800 97 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season. Pure holiday magic right there!

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Address: RAD Torque Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

Cost: $30-$120. Tickets can be found here

What: A classic holiday event has returned to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, as Luminaria lights up the winter night. Explore candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which you can enjoy a warm cup of apple cider.

When: Now until January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Address: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Cost: $21 for adults, child, student, and senior discounts apply, available online

What: This winter festival stages a spectacular exhibition of artistic light installations within the unique setting of the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Both humans and animals marvel over the Christmas lights. How cool is that?

When: December 3 until January 2, 2022

Address: Edmonton Valley Zoo (13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Tickets start at $10.50 and can be purchased here

What: A winter forest just outside of Edmonton has a seven-acre dazzling display of Christmas lights, a snow maze, delicious food, and more. It’s the perfect spot for some holiday cheer!

When: Now until January 9, 2022

Address: 23136 Secondary Highway 643, Gibbons

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50 and can be purchased here

What: A staple in Edmonton, Christmas at Bob’s is the brightest house on the block. Christmas lights are strewn everywhere, from the roof, trees, fence and tons of figurines that will surely light up the holiday spirit within you.

When: Now until early January

Address: 7421 108 Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Free