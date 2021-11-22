A rooftop skating rink has opened at an Edmonton restaurant

You can now skate and grab a snack at the same time in Edmonton, thanks to a new rooftop skating rink in our city.

The Canadian Brewhouse in the Lewis Estates neighbourhood transformed its rooftop patio into a skating rink this past weekend.

The restaurant notes that it’s synthetic ice, so it may take skaters a little time to get used to it.

If you missed this weekend and are itching to bust your skates out, you are in luck. The Brewhouse says on its Facebook page that they will be announcing new dates and times “very soon.”

We’ll let you know when the next chance is to lace up and hit the ice on a rooftop patio. How Edmonton is that?

Canadian Brewhouse- Lewis Estates

When: Dates and times TBA

Where: 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW