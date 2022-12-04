16 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: December 5 to 11

It’s a fresh new week in Edmonton, and as we creep closer to Christmas you can bet there are a ton of holiday things going on to check out.
From a wild snowboarding event at Commonwealth Stadium to Oilers games at Rogers Place and Christmas lights galore, check out those things and more this week.
Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature
What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!
When: December 8 until TBD
Where: Alberta Legislature — 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cost: Free
The Style Experience: FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup
What: Edmonton will be the host city of Canada’s first-ever Snowboard FIS World Cup “Stadium” big air competition this weekend! The event, known as “The Style Experience,” will be the first North American stop of the 2022/23 FIS World Cup season, and will showcase the best snowboarders in the world in a festival of action and entertainment. Get to Commonwealth Stadium this weekend, for real!
When: December 10
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: $31-$81; tickets can be found here
Leduc Country Lights
What: One of the largest and brightest holiday events, the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.
Where: 49541 Range Road 260, Calmar
When: December 1 to 31, 2022
Cost: $2
Candy Cane Lane
What: Approaching its 50th season, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.
Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue
When: December 10 to January 1, 2023
Tickets: Free
Luminaria: A Winter Garden Story
What: Luminaria, a classic holiday event, returns to Edmonton this week at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden. Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider.
When: November 23 to December 31
Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Available online, $24 for adults
Check out an Oilers game
What: We know the Oilers are in a bit of a slump right now, but hitting up a game in person is always a blast. You get a chance to see them in action three times this week!
When: December 5, 7, and 9
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $51 to $1,351; tickets can be found here
Borealis Lights
View this post on Instagram
What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.
When: November 18 to January 8, 2023
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here
Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate
What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.
Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove
When: November 26 until March 2023
Tickets: Free
Go tobogganing
What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free
Edmonton Christmas Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market features not only family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.
When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and free for kids aged 5 and under
Zoominescence
What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton
When: December 2 and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, plus every evening from December 16 to January 1 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).
Tickets: $15.95: tickets can be found here
Magic of Lights
What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!
Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County
When: November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023
Tickets: $30 to $120; tickets can be found here
Christmas at Bob’s
What: A staple in Edmonton, Christmas at Bob’s is the brightest house on the block. Christmas lights are strewn everywhere, from the roof, trees, fence and tons of figurines that will surely light up the holiday spirit within you.
When: Lights turn on December 1
Where: 7421 108 Street NW Edmonton
Cost: Free
Go skating at the new rink in the ICE District
What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!
Where: ICE District Plaza
Cost: Free
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online
Elk Island National Park
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter