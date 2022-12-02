This Edmonton distillery has an advent calendar and it's a holiday TREAT

An Edmonton distillery, known for its holiday liqueur releases, is set to wow your tastebuds with a boozy advent calendar of so many of its tasty drinks.

This year Hansen has released its advent calendar as part of its holiday drop which includes a selection of the distillery’s mainstays in 50 ml size formats as well as some special seasonal favourites.

We mean it’s 12 days of fun in one package, who can’t love that?

On top of the calendar , which is literally the perfect gift for anyone who wants to try a little bit of everything, the distillery has launched “Treat Yo’Elf,” where they are offering free gift wrap, tags, bows, and gift fixings galore for individuals and families to take a bit of time for themselves.

“We know that it’s such a busy time of year, especially for parents, and we wanted to give them a bit of time to enjoy each other’s company and the spirit of the season. Folks can pop by the distillery with friends, a spouse or family, and enjoy wrapping gifts together while sharing a cocktail in a low-key environment,” the distillery said. How sweet!

Hansen Distillery also launched mystery gifts earlier this week, with wrapped boxes under the tree at the distillery running for $40 each.

You can pick one up and surprise a friend or family member, or even yourself, with what you grabbed from under the tree.

The boxes contain a variety of their spirits, including discontinued products, whiskies, and even the return of some of their Hansen vault products that have not been released for some time. You truly don’t know what you may get, what a holiday thrill!

If you get your hands on the advent calendar, make sure to check out Hansen’s socials — they will be sharing a cocktail recipe for every day of the calendar starting December 12. How delicious!

You can find the distillery at 17412 111th Avenue NW and if you can’t make it, you can shop for the products on its online store.

It also offers curbside pickup as well as Canada-wide shipping if you order online.

Hansen Distillery

Address: 17412 111st Avenue NW

Instagram