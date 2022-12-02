A massive new Oilers fan park is opening right beside Rogers Place this month and will be offering events year-round.

OEG Sports & Entertainment announced Friday morning that a new Fan Park next to Rogers Place will be opening soon, bringing with it a multi-use space to host a wide variety of public events, activities and live entertainment.

The new park will be located on the parcel of land immediately east of Rogers Place between 102 Street and 101 Street, which was the former site of the Baccarat Casino.

Upon completion, the Fan Park will feature a large, fenced, programmable space, art installations and greenery—all designed to accommodate festivals, sports and a variety of other events that celebrate the uniqueness of Oil Country, its citizens and Downtown Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

From public events, exhibitions and live entertainment, to youth hockey programming on portable outdoor rinks in the winter and ball hockey in the spring and summer, the park will be a 12-months-a-year, programmable space that provides additional opportunities for outdoor entertainment and activities in the downtown core.

“By offering a safe, dedicated space to gather and play, we are creating an opportunity for increased vibrancy and new and unique events further enriching Daryl Katz’s vision of ICE District as the place for people to gather in Edmonton’s downtown,” said Stu Ballantyne, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rogers Place and ICE District in a news release.

“We look forward to welcoming Edmontonians down to ICE District’s new Fan Park for a wide range of concerts, festivals, sporting events and other year-round entertainment for the whole family.”

Construction is currently underway with plans to host the first event in the new Fan Park this December.