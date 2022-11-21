The massive Leduc Country Lights opens soon for the holiday season

One of the brightest events of the holiday season opens soon, as the Leduc Country Lights gears up for its massive Christmas lights display.

The lights will be open from 5 to 9 pm Sunday to Thursday and 5 to 10 pm Friday and Saturday until December 31, apart from Christmas Day and will close at 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

Santa will visit Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings if you are lucky enough to catch him then.

Four-legged friends are allowed during the walk-through; however, guests are asked to keep them leashed at all times and clean up after them.