The massive Leduc Country Lights opens soon for the holiday season

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 21 2022, 10:33 pm
The massive Leduc Country Lights opens soon for the holiday season
One of the brightest events of the holiday season opens soon, as the Leduc Country Lights gears up for its massive Christmas lights display.

For more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

Leduc Country Lights opened on December 1 and costs just two dollars for entry. You can either bring exact change with you when you visit or pay in advance on their website.

The lights will be open from 5 to 9 pm Sunday to Thursday and 5 to 10 pm Friday and Saturday until December 31, apart from Christmas Day and will close at 8 pm on Christmas Eve.

 

Santa will visit Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings if you are lucky enough to catch him then.

Four-legged friends are allowed during the walk-through; however, guests are asked to keep them leashed at all times and clean up after them.

Leduc Country Lights

Address: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar
When: December 1 until December 31, 2022
Cost: $2

