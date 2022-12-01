Deer wanders into arena outside of Edmonton and hangs out on rink ice (PHOTO)

A deer wandered into an arena east of Edmonton on Thursday, with a photo showing a young buck just hanging out on the arena ice.

“Oh deer,” Strathcona County started its tweet regarding the buck on the ice. Hat tip to that.

“We’re happy to share Bambi is healthy and back in the wild,” the county added.

Oh, deer. Our wildlife are fawn’d of our rec centres, but this isn’t what we meant when we said you’d have a few more bucks lying around after getting an Active Pass!

(We’re happy to share Bambi is healthy and back in the wild🦌) #strathco #shpk #strathconacounty #ohdeer pic.twitter.com/uloRGXuShE — Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) December 1, 2022

One person on Twitter asked if it was indeed the Ardrossan Rec Centre, with Strathcona County responding about how the deer got in.

“The bay doors were open while staff were working and the deer came inside,” Strathcona County tweeted.

You might also like: What a big kitty: Lynx spotted in Edmonton River Valley and it's majestic

It kinda gets better? Edmonton set to see a 36ºC rise in temperatures soon

The coldest place on Earth today is in Canada and it's BRUTALLY cold

The wildlife in the YEG area has sure been active these past couple of weeks, with a gorgeous lynx spotted in the River Valley recently.