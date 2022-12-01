News

Deer wanders into arena outside of Edmonton and hangs out on rink ice (PHOTO)

Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 1 2022, 7:36 pm
@Strathcocounty/Twitter | @Strathcocounty/Instagram

A deer wandered into an arena east of Edmonton on Thursday, with a photo showing a young buck just hanging out on the arena ice.

“Oh deer,” Strathcona County started its tweet regarding the buck on the ice. Hat tip to that.

“We’re happy to share Bambi is healthy and back in the wild,” the county added.

One person on Twitter asked if it was indeed the Ardrossan Rec Centre, with Strathcona County responding about how the deer got in.

“The bay doors were open while staff were working and the deer came inside,” Strathcona County tweeted.

The wildlife in the YEG area has sure been active these past couple of weeks, with a gorgeous lynx spotted in the River Valley recently.

