13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 20 to 24

We’ve made it through the May Long weekend in Edmonton, and it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous week with plenty of sunshine and things to do around the city.

From the return of the Common’s street car event to Downtown Spark, check out these 13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week:

What: These whimsical art displays are returning to downtown Edmonton this week! It’s a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.

When: May 22 to June 2

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it opens for the season this Saturday. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts, and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.

When: May 24 and 25

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here