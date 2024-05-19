13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: May 20 to 24
We’ve made it through the May Long weekend in Edmonton, and it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous week with plenty of sunshine and things to do around the city.
From the return of the Common’s street car event to Downtown Spark, check out these 13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week:
Check out Downtown Spark
What: These whimsical art displays are returning to downtown Edmonton this week! It’s a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out! There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.
When: May 22 to June 2
Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)
Cost: Free
Fort Edmonton Park
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it opens for the season this Saturday. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Ufest Ukrainian Festival
What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts, and dance. UFest is a gathering of people with Ukrainian heritage but also draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.
When: May 24 and 25
Where: Borden Park
Cost: Free
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? With the weather warming up, it’ll sure be a nice time to do it!
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the river valley
What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
See the blooming trees
What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.
Hit up a patio
What: With warm weather finally hitting Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here