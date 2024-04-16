Oilers reveal details for outdoor playoff viewing parties

Edmonton Oilers fans who don’t want to break the bank can still get in on the playoff atmosphere this season.

The team announced earlier today that they’re bringing back the free outdoor viewing parties in the Ice District Plaza north of Rogers Place and the Fan Park directly to the east of the arena.

“There will be enhanced outdoor playoff watch parties throughout Ice District this post-season, including the Ford Tailgate Party in Ice District Plaza and the Scotiabank Fan Park,” the team said in a statement.

“Both events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment including DJs and live bands, win your way in ticket giveaways and other prizes, Oilers alumni, prominent media and social media personalities, the Orange and Blue Ice Crew, Hunter the Lynx, other special guests and more.”

There is no denying that the parties got pretty wild over the last two Oilers playoff runs.

This will be the third consecutive season the team has allowed fans to get in on the playoff frenzy without being in the building. The viewing party in front of the plaza has earned the unofficial name “The Moss Pit” from the fan base, named for late Oilers locker-room attendant Joey Moss.

That isn’t the only affordable way that fans can enjoy the playoff run. The Oilers also announced that they will sell $5 tickets for fans to watch away games inside Rogers Place, with the game being broadcast on the arena’s jumbotron.

“Net ticket proceeds for road game watch parties will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of local charities across Oil Country,” the team said. “Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22 at noon.”

If you’re searching for Oilers playoff tickets to home games, those go on sale today at 10 am MT on the Ticketmaster website.