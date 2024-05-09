Keep an eye on the sky this summer because an iconic aerobatic team is heading to Canada and will fly over Edmonton.

The Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as Frecce Tricolori, is set to fly to Canada and the United States this summer for the first time in more than 30 years. The multifaceted tour will include a series of events and flyovers, including one over Edmonton.

“The North America Tour will be an opportunity to organize a redeployment thousands of kilometres away from Italy and to share the values, technology, professionalism and teamwork skills of the Italian Air Force, through a journey in stages between Canada and the United States,” the consulate general of Italy in Toronto writes.

“The tour will also be an opportunity to represent Italy in the world and foster Made in Italy overseas.”

The tour will kick off with a performance on June 22 in Bagotville, Quebec, to celebrate with Canada the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

On June 25, the Frecce Tricolori will also be visible in Ottawa and Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒄𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒓𝒊 (@freccetricoloriofficialpage)

Afterwards, the team will perform at the Quinte International Airshow in Trenton, Ontario, on June 29 and 30.

The Frecce Tricolori will then fly over Vancouver on July 16 and back to Toronto on August 2.

On the final leg of the tour, the team will be visible in Niagara Falls, Edmonton and Moose Jaw, with dates and events TBD.

You might also like: Book it: Edmonton named a top trending travel destination for Canadians

Oilers fans outnumber Canucks fans at this Vancouver bar

Oilers Entertainment Group is hiring and these jobs have awesome perks

You can follow the Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team’s activities and the stages of the North America Tour 2024 here.