An international circus is setting up the big top in Edmonton next month

Prepare to be amazed, as the Royal Canadian International Circus is back in Edmonton — but only for a limited time.

The popular family-friendly event is on its 2024 tour and will be setting up tents at West Edmonton Mall for 19 shows from June 6 to 16.

Visitors can visit the magnificent Big Top to enjoy explosive live entertainment from generational circus families around the globe.

Royal Canadian International Circus’s shows are packed with exciting performers and acts, including Daredevils on the Wheel of Destiny, “CHU” Acrobatics from Taiwan, and the Guerrero High Wire.

The show also features the extreme Motorcycle Globe of Death, the Human Cannonball, and the Zeman RollerSkating Duo from America’s Got Talent.

Guests will also be wowed by Quick Change artists, Bollywood Aerialists, a Canadian Tribute, a 25’ Unicyclist, hilarious comedy, and more.

The Royal Canadian International Circus is an animal-free show, with no exotic or endangered animals or species in its acts.

When: June 6 to 16, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 17310 90th Avenue NW, Overflow Parking Lot, Northside of 90th Ave

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online