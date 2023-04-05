9 incredible and totally free things to do this spring in Edmonton

It feels so good to be outside and enjoying the sunshine now that spring has arrived, but it seems like we can’t even go five steps outside the door these days without needing to pay for something.

For those looking to get up to something this season but don’t want to put a dent in your pocket, check out some of these awesome activities in Edmonton that are totally free:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legislative Assembly of Alberta (@legassemblyofab)

The Alberta Legislature grounds are gorgeous and were even made famous recently in an episode of The Last of Us. We’re lucky to have such a stunning area to see! Take a free tour of the inside of the building while you’re there, too.

Old Strathcona is one of Edmonton’s most historic and well-known neighbourhoods. What truly sets Old Strathcona apart are its one-of-a-kind, eclectic shops that showcase the neighbourhood’s distinctive character. From quirky boutiques to hidden gems, there’s something for everyone to discover. Plus, it’s great to just wander around!

Spending time in the great outdoors is great for your health and wallet, but with all of this snow melting, we think we’ll pass on trekking through rough and muddy terrain for now. For those dying to get outdoors, however, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.

It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. Check out our list of some Edmonton-area markets we’re looking forward to this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton River Valley (@edmontonrivervalley)

Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

Not only are we blessed with so many incredible natural wonders, but we’re also home to many weird and wacky man-made attractions, especially near our capital city. Plus, they’re totally free to explore!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn)

These whimsical art displays will be making a return to downtown Edmonton in late May. It’s a fantastic event spanning two weekends and it’s totally free to check out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Lockwood (@spincrisis)

Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.