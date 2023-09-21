13 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend: September 22 to 24

Fall is in full swing here in Edmonton, and this weekend is looking spectacular.

From football to the return of hockey to all our favourite fall festivities, check out 13 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend:

What: Catch the Edmonton Elks in action this weekend at Commonwealth Stadium as they take on the BC Lions.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

When: September 22 at 7:30 pm

Cost: Start at $21; tickets here

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland this weekend, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: September 22 to 30

Cost: $25 – get tickets here

What: Hockey season has finally arrived and we couldn’t be happier. Catch the Edmonton Oilers in action this Sunday as they kick off the preseason against the Winnipeg Jets.

Where: Rogers Place

When: September 24 at 4 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here

What: Pumpkins After Dark opens Friday and will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns this weekend. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’or 2023 Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years in Close To You.

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 21 to October 1

Cost: Varies

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Toopy and Binoo: The Movie will be on the bargain big screen. A full list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, September 23

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: You can immerse yourself in a massive and frightening outdoor escape room at Fort Edmonton Park, where you and three others must search for clues and solve puzzles in order to lift an ancient curse that has driven the villagers of Edmonton to madness. Games occur at night with masked live actors in the shadowy confines of the park’s historic buildings. This is the final weekend to check it out!

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Until September 24, Thursday to Sunday evenings

Cost: $30 each; get them here

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekend out in the pumpkin patch.

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is always worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It sure will be a nice weekend for it!

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Vancouver-based indie rock group Destroyer will play at the Starlite Room this weekend. This tour is a rare opportunity to hear Dan Bejar’s music at its most intimate — just him, his guitar, and his effects pedals.

When: September 24 at 7 pm

Where: The Starlite Room

Tickets: Start at $40.51; get them here

What: Blind Enthusiasm invited breweries from across the country for the inaugural Barrel Fest. Each brewery will devote time to barrel-aging and fermenting beers, as each beer in the festival will have to spend time in wood. Sip some brews and meet the brewers that made them!

When: September 23

Where: Ritchie Park – 7727 98th Street NW

Tickets: $35 entry