9 Edmonton things we love and can't wait for this fall

Leaves are changing, and a cool breeze is in the air. Fall is coming to Edmonton and there are lots of things happening in the city this autumn.

We know it’s hard to let go of summer but put on Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album, throw on that sweater, and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte. We are embracing the change into spooky season!

From pumpkin patches to cheering on the Edmonton Oilers, here are nine fall things that we can’t wait to enjoy this season.

You might also like: The ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta

Fall things you can do in Edmonton for $50 or less

A spine-tingling haunted house opens just outside Edmonton next month

What: A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Edmonton this fall. Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 29 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Time: Various

Cost: $19.75 per adult (early bird pricing), tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laine Mitchell (@laine_mitchell)

The Edmonton Corn Maze is a must-visit for Edmontonians. Taking a trip with friends, family, or on a date while the corn starts to wilt and the wind rustles through the stocks is what the fall season calls for. The pumpkins that populate the area during the fall are also a highlight. A barn adorned with dozens of pumpkins creates a perfect photo opportunity. It’s fall fun all around.

When: Now until October 22

Where: Edmonton Corn Maze — 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in person

Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton returns with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s Icons of Darkness, the main haunted house, and Return of the Living Dead, an outdoor haunted house, are sure to scare. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in Edmonton.

When: September 29 to November 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $39.99 to $59.99; tickets can be found here

The Oilers return for the 2023/24 season, with their eyes on the path to the Stanley Cup. Hockey season and fall go hand in hand in our city, and we can’t wait to be able to watch the Oilers from the seats of Rogers Place for the first time since their epic playoff run. The season opener is October 14 against the Vancouver Canucks.

When: Various dates

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Prices vary; tickets can be found here

NHL Heritage Classic

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames are taking it outside this fall, with the NHL Heritage Classic taking place at Commonwealth Stadium this October. Heck, if Connor McDavid is excited about it, you should be too!

When: October 29

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: Prices vary; tickets can be found here

Take in the beauty of fall by exploring the vast and majestic river valley. Get some cardio in by running some stairs, or take a stroll on the dozens of trails and parks that line the area. It’s a natural jewel of the city and almost glows as the leaves turn gold.

When: Year-round

Where: Edmonton River Valley, a map of trails can be found here.

Cost: Free

A bone-chilling event takes place on the Fort Edmonton Park grounds, with last year bringing three immersive haunting experiences. Prepare to encounter spooky characters, like a killer clown and his evil minions or blood-thirsty killers in the deserted countryside.

When: October 6 to 29

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton

Cost: $45, tickets can be found here

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are multiple ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November, end dates vary by each tour

Where: Various locations

Cost: $18.18 to $23.76 tickets can be found here

What: Whether it’s historic buildings alongside beautiful fall colours at the University of Alberta or a footbridge spanning the North Saskatchewan River with fall foliage on either side, there are plenty of spots that provide prime fall photo opportunities in YEG.

Where: Various locations